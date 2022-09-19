NCIS Season 20 Premiere: How to Watch, What Channel and Time

After a brutal four-month wait, NCIS is finally back, the Season 20 premiere airing tonight (September 19). To make the long-awaited return even more exciting, the first installment of Season 20 isn’t just any episode. It’s a two-hour crossover event with the beloved spin-off NCIS: Hawaii!

Again, the epic premiere will air tonight, Monday, September 19, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Those interested in watching have a few different options.

If you have the channel on cable, you can catch the premiere on CBS. Or, if you’d rather watch online, you can head over to the CBS website. Keep in mind, however, that you’ll need to sign in with your cable provider details in order to gain access to this option.

Those who don’t have cable can watch on Paramount Plus, which will continue to host the new episodes of NCIS as they land each Monday night.

Paramount Plus is $4.99 per month, but they do offer a 7-day free trial if you want to try it out before committing. If you’re a fan of Yellowstone and 1883, the service might be worth the five bucks, as the massively popular Taylor Sheridan productions are available on the app as well.

TONIGHT at 9/8c – you won’t want to miss this #NCISCrossover! https://t.co/HXdFVeyGpB — NCIS (@NCIS_CBS) September 19, 2022

What to Expect in ‘NCIS’ Season 20

Like any good procedural finale, NCIS Season 19 ended with a bang. Unit leader and newcomer, SSA Alden Parker (Gary Cole), took over the leadership role following Agent Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) retirement in Alaska following more than two decades in the fictional position.

And though Parker’s new team has welcomed him into the fold, the transition has been anything but smooth. When we last saw Parker, he was on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Teri Polo) after she had been kidnapped.

To make matters worse, Parker was framed for the murder of his former FBI partner. Parker’s fellow agents know that he was framed but have yet to bring the real criminal, “The Raven,” to justice.

The two-part Season 20 opener will begin in Washington D.C., with both the NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii teams working together to discover the Raven’s identity.

Showrunner Steven D. Binder promised that Park will eventually “find his way back to his peeps” in an interview with TV Insider. Hawaii Executive Producer Christopher Silber, however, added that it won’t be an easy task. “The Raven’s got many followers, and will go to any lengths to [come after] both teams,” he said.

The only thing that’s certain? There’s going to be plenty of “chemistry, teamwork, and banter,” according to the series’ producers. Even when the two teams inevitably “disagree on tactics.”