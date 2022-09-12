‘NCIS’ Showrunner Gives Update on Michael Weatherly’s Potential Return

NCIS fans have been eagerly wanting some of their favorite actors to return and one of them definitely is Michael Weatherly. He played Tony DiNozzo in the show’s first 13 seasons before leaving the show. He would go on, though, to star in another CBS series as Jason Bull in Bull. He’s finished with that show as it wrapped up its time on the air in the spring. Still, fans would love to see him come on back and work with the current cast. What in the world is going on here? NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder offered up a little update about the possibility of having Weatherly return in Season 20.

“Wouldn’t that be great?” Binder said in an interview with TV Line. “When [Michael] left NCIS, he said to me, ‘I am never going to do network television again.’ He had just had some kids, and the hours are so long… but then this Bull thing landed in his lap, and again he was working like a fiend. So I suspect — forgetting Tony DiNozzo for a minute — that Michael Weatherly is on vacation. I’ve known him for a while, and I think he needs to chillax and go someplace tropical. I haven’t spoken to him about that, but we’ve talked over the years, and that’s my guess.”

If Michael Weatherly Returned To ‘NCIS,’ Could Cote de Pablo Be Next?

One reason that Weatherly reportedly left the show was to expand his roles on TV. Also, actress Cote de Pablo had left NCIS and they were an on-air couple. As the storyline goes, Special Agent Ziva David, played by de Pablo, was connected with DiNozzo. Well, they would end up away from their work. Now, both of the actors are no longer associated with the show on a regular basis. If Weatherly came back, could the show possibly get a de Pablo appearance, too? Anything is possible. One might think that any issues between de Pablo and the show could be put to rest.

Weatherly played Jason Bull on his follow-up series. That character was based somewhat on the life of Dr. Phil McGraw, who also served as an executive producer for the show. If you know some of McGraw’s story, then he helped Oprah Winfrey out in a courtroom during a trial.

If you watched Bull, then you know the main character, according to CBS, is “the founder of a successful trial consulting firm, where he and his team of experts use various tactics to help their clients win in court.” Meanwhile, there’s also been a Pauley Perrette sighting recently, too. She played Abby Scuito on the show and reportedly has retired from acting. Still, it would be pretty cool if she thought about returning.