‘NCIS’ Showrunner Previews Season 19 Finale’s Strong Connection To Gibbs

“NCIS” fans were devastated when longtime Special Agent Gibbs actor Mark Harmon departed the CBS series last fall. Harmon’s character served as the patriarchal figure of the procedural crime show for nearly two decades. In fact, he made his first appearance as Leroy Jethro Gibbs before the “NCIS” pilot even aired in the earlier show, “JAG.” Despite the loss of such a crucial character, “NCIS” has managed to stay afloat this season, even seeing renewal for its 20th year. In addition, “NCIS” showrunner Steven D. Binder revealed the upcoming season finale will definitely have strong ties to Gibbs.

As we know, the upcoming “NCIS” finale puts the spotlight on the series’ new special agent in charge, Alden Parker. With their boss in trouble, longtime Special Agent McGee and the rest of the team band together to help. However, in doing so, Binder reveals how Gibbs might play into the finale storyline.

TV Insider reports that in becoming framed for murder, Parker begins to push the limits. And with the upcoming investigation centered around him, Parker has to step aside and let his team handle the investigation.

That said, McGee steps up to the plate as senior field agent, determined to prove his new boss’s innocence.

“Parker put his ass on the line to help Gibbs in Alaska. McGee hasn’t forgotten” Binder said. As such, “Gibbs’ energy permeates the story.”

The Gibbs Character Remains a Crucial Contributor to ‘NCIS’ Plot

It’s been months since Mark Harmon’s Special Agent Gibbs has made an onscreen appearance. Now, he’s solely settled behind the cameras as one of the show’s executive producers. However, the characters within the fictional “NCIS” world continue to feel his loss.

Although McGee arguably has the strongest relationship with Gibbs, Torres took his former boss’s departure especially hard. Season 19 has followed Torres in between investigations as he’s struggled with alcoholism and his feelings of abandonment not just following Gibbs’ departure, but that of former agent Ellie Bishop.

Fortunately, Binder promised the final episodes of “NCIS’s” current season should lighten the mood a little bit. While Parker might be in trouble and Gibbs isn’t likely to return any time soon, the outlet reports the final episodes will feature a welcome return from another series original and fan-favorite character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum).

If fans can’t look forward to an appearance from former Special Agent Gibbs, they’re just as happy to see the return of the series’ longtime medical examiner and profiler. Like Mark Harmon, David McCallum made his “NCIS” debut within the first minutes of the procedural drama’s pilot and boasts a dedicated fanbase despite his infrequent onscreen appearances.

Ducky retired from NCIS in 2019 as medical examiner, leaving the position available for current medical examiner Jimmy Palmer.