‘NCIS’ Showrunner Speaks Out About Michael Weatherly’s Potential Return

“NCIS” has featured a lot of beloved characters over 19 seasons. However, one of the most memorable in “NCIS” history is Michael Weatherly’s Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo. For years, fans of the CBS show have been begging for the actor’s return. So far, we’ve had no such luck. However, following the season 19 finale and the cancelation of Weatherly’s own show, “Bull,” “NCIS” showrunners have teased a Tony DiNozzo return might not be that far-fetched.

After the “NCIS” season 19 finale aired last week, showrunner Steven D. Binder revealed some of the details that could possibly lead to Weatherly’s return. While he stated he would “absolutely love to do something like that,” referring to Weatherly’s return, there are a few complications.

In speaking about the “NCIS” actor’s potential return, Binder shared that the last time he spoke to Michael Weatherly, “[he was] going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on ‘NCIS’ to headlining his own show for six years, through Covid.”

The “NCIS” showrunner further said that any Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo return would depend on Michael Weatherly.

That said, Weatherly is still very fond of his role, frequently sharing “NCIS” throwbacks and posting references on his social media pages.

‘NCIS’ Showrunners Hope to Welcome Back David McCallum in Season 20

Unfortunately for longtime “NCIS” fans, we can’t be certain about whether Michael Weatherly will actually return as Anthony DiNozzo. However, we can almost be certain one fan-favorite character will return. After starring alongside Mark Harmon‘s Leroy Jethro Gibbs for 19 seasons, David McCallum’s Dr. “Ducky” Mallard will almost certainly make a return to the series. Or, at least, that’s what “NCIS” showrunners are hoping.

Last week, the “NCIS” season 19 finale aired and fans were delighted to have an appearance from Dr. Ducky Mallard. Glimpses of the good doctor are far and few in between these days, with the 88-year-old actor adopting a less strenuous schedule in 2017. Since then, McCallum appears in just a few episodes a year, though his character is still much beloved.

So will we see more of Ducky next year? According to executive producer Steven D. Binder, he and other execs are hoping to feature McCallum’s character more often.

“I think it’ll be probably about the same, possibly more,” Binder said, referring to David McCallum’s appearances. Unfortunately, during season 19’s storyline, there just wasn’t more room for frequent appearances from Ducky Mallard. In speaking to TV Insider, he explained, “all of our energies [were] devoted to, how do we get Gibbs off the show? How do we give him the exit, for now at least?”

Another complication that edged Ducky out of the storyline was working Katrina Law’s Jessica Knight more tightly into the cast.