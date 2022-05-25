‘NCIS’ Showrunner Talks Possibility of Michael Weatherly Returning After ‘Bull’s Cancelation

You’ve heard from “NCIS” fans and you’ve heard from series star Sean Murray (Special Agent Timothy McGee) the suggestion that Michael Weatherly could potentially reprise his role as Anthony DiNozzo following the cancelation of his hit series, “Bull.” But now, with the series finale of “Bull” to officially air Thursday, May 26th, “NCIS” showrunner Steven D. Binder is offering his two cents regarding the beloved actor’s return.

While speaking with TV Insider, Binder began, “I absolutely would love to do something like that.”

As per the outlet, Tony DiNozzo hasn’t appeared on “NCIS” in six years. However, despite his long separation from the show, fans continue to beg for his return.

However, while the series showrunner is definitely up for the “NCIS” alum’s return, he said that decision comes down to Michael Weatherly himself. Apparently, though, the two parties were in agreement that an “NCIS” return while playing Jason Bull on “Bull” just wouldn’t work.

“He and I have talked over the years about [his return] and he was always on ‘Bull’ and [since] he was on ‘Bull,’ it just seemed weird and not right.”

While fans of Michael Weatherly are well familiar with his fondness for his former show, the actor apparently shared with Binder that, once “Bull” concludes, he plans to take some time off. The showrunner explained, “he went from a very difficult schedule on ‘NCIS’ to headlining his own show for six years, through COVID.”

Fortunately for us though, Binder concluded, “I consider [Michael Weatherly] a friend, so it’s not a difficult conversation to have with him. It’s just a question of whether or not it works out.”

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Speaks Out About Michael Weatherly, Mark Harmon’s Returns

As mentioned, “NCIS” showrunner Steven D. Binder isn’t the only one hopeful for Michael Weatherly’s return as Anthony DiNozzo. Several weeks ago, ahead of the “NCIS” season 19 finale, longtime star Sean Murray shared his thoughts, not only about Weatherly’s return but also that of Mark Harmon‘s iconic Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

During an exclusive with Parade, the Timothy McGee actor revealed, “[Mark Harmon] does pop in. I saw him two weeks ago actually. So he’s around. It’s not like he’s packed up and left town or anything.”

Not only that, the “NCIS” star continued, “I’m not saying this just to say it for a tease and all that BS, I really, truly believe that…Gibbs could pop up somewhere. I really believe that there’s the possibility of that happening.”

As to Michael Weatherly, the “NCIS” actor revealed, “I talk to Michael all the time so we joke about that possibility,” meaning the former’s return, “sometimes.”

The last “NCIS” episode to feature Michael Weatherly took place at the end of season 13. There, he learned he and his onscreen partner Ziva David had a baby together, moving to Paris to care for the little girl.