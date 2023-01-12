‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Drops Major News on Fans Following Epic Crossover Event

After the big-sized NCIS crossover event aired on Monday night on CBS, star Brian Dietzen was sharing some good news. Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the show, headed over to Twitter. He celebrates the record response to the crossover that brought the Washington, D.C., Hawaii, and Los Angeles branches of NCIS together.

The three-episode airing surpassed season highs in audience numbers. Additionally, it brought CBS’ most-watched Monday since the NCAA men’s basketball championship game that aired in April 2022, Hello! Magazine reports.

Brian Dietzen of ‘NCIS’ Thanks Fans For Watching Big Crossover Event

Dietzen retweeted an article detailing viewership figures. He wrote on Twitter, “Thank you to everyone who watch the #NCISCrossover last night! It was a blast to film, and I hope you all enjoyed it as much as we did!” Fans were reacting positively to the big event. Maybe another one is in the franchise’s future.

“GAHHH DANG THE NCIS CROSSOVER!!!!! Literally the best 3 hours of tv they could have put together. I NEED one again LIKE the chemistry and acting was fantastic all over. THAT is how you do a universal crossover for real #NCIS #NCISHawaii #NCISLA #NCISCrossover #NCISverse,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Absolutely Loved this! You must do a crossover event again! Please!!” another user commented.

Another one wrote, “Last night’s NCIS crossover was so awesome. I enjoyed every single minute of the 3 hours. I really enjoyed watching all 3 teams coming together to solve 1 case. (And) I hope there are more 3 team crossovers in the future.”

Vanessa Lachey Of ‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ Offered Her Thoughts About Big Ratings

Vanessa Lachey, who plays Special Agent Jane Tennant on NCIS: Hawai’i, also took note of the ratings’ bonanza. She wrote on Twitter, “Wow!!! I’m shocked! The NCIS Triple Crossover was the most watched TV across all Networks combined last night and the highest since the NCAA finals in 2021! I shouldn’t be SURPRISED because YOU FANS are incredible! Mahalo!” NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles aired in that order on Monday night on CBS.

One of the interesting things that did happen as part of the crossover was that Hetty Lange made an appearance. We should say that the character did. It apparently was quite important for her to do so. The showrunner, R Scott Gemmill, had some thoughts about the return. “The triple crossover was such an important event for all of our NCIS families,” Gemmill said. “It was important to have Hetty be a part of it, even if she was physically unavailable.” Linda Hunt, who plays Hetty, provided her voice as part of the storyline.