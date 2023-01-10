‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Gets Fans Pumped Ahead of Three-Hour Crossover Event

Tonight is finally the night that the NCIS three-hour crossover event will debut, and NCIS: Hawaii star Brian Dietzen is just as excited as we are.

After feeling the sting of a postponement earlier this month, fans can watch the saga during an all-NCIS Monday. And Dietzen is celebrating the day on Twitter.

“Tonight!! #NCIS three-hour crossover event! Three NCIS shows. One night. 7/8c on CBS. Do watch,” he wrote alongside two cast photos.

In the first photo, Dietzen poses with his fellow Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey and Los Angeles star LL Cool J. The second photo once again showcases Lachey. And it also includes Chris O’Donnell (LA) and Jason Antoon (Hawaii).

The NCIS crossover was originally expected to air on Monday, January 2. But CBS pushed the debut one week. The reason behind the postponement is unknown.

However, most fans are certain that tonight’s event will be worth the wait. People have been asking for a major crossover for years, even when other now-canceled series aired in the franchise. But until now, it has never happened.

“We are so excited to finally have the long-awaited, first-ever NCISverse crossover to share with our passionate, loyal viewers,” Amy Reisenbach, executive vice president of current programs at CBS, shared in a statement. “The popularity, longevity, and continued success of the franchise is a testament to the immense talent of the casts and writing and producing teams who bring these shows to life.”

“They came up with a thrilling story for this epic three-hour event that creatively brings all three teams together for fans to enjoy in one night and beyond,” she added.

The NCIS Crossover Begins Opens in D.C. at 7/8 C

That “thrilling story” will kick off in Washington D.C. where agents from all the sister series will fly into the city ahead of a well-loved FLETC instructor’s retirement party. The night before the celebration, they learn that the instructor died in an apparent suicide.

The agents aren’t convinced that their friend and mentor would have taken their own life, however. So they dig into the details and decide that foul play was involved.

The findings take them into an NCIS: Hawai’i episode where a hunt for a mysterious hitman gets Agents Jane Tennant, Sam Hanna, and Jimmy Palmer kidnapped. Aldean Parker heads to the island to help Tennant’s team find the missing agents. And while investigating, he discovers that the case is linked to several assassinations.

The conclusion finds the teams in an LA episode where the teams learn that all agents of the NCIS branches are a target in the situation after they stumble upon information on the dark web that shows they each have a $200,000 bounty on their heads.