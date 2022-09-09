‘NCIS’ Star David McCallum Opened Up About the Tragic Death of His Son

NCIS star David McCallum has had a lot of success in his life and career but there’s also been sadness and heartbreak. Back in 1989, his adopted son Jason died from an accidental drug overdose. He was 26 years old and was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. Reportedly, the young man had been struggling with drug addiction. McCallum finds himself among many other parents who have to deal with a tragedy like this.

“You never come to terms with the death of a child,” he told The Belfast Telegraph, according to Hello Magazine. “The pain is very real, but it’s like an ache that turns into anger. At the same time, there’s a frustration that you couldn’t really have done anything about it, which makes it even worse.

How Much Will David McCallum Appear On ‘NCIS’ This Season?

“In the final analysis, he had the life he had,” McCallum said. “You just have to accept it. The tragedy still haunts me. Jason got in with a certain type of show business people and there was a drug culture going on and it killed him. I will always regret not being able to help Jason. He was one of the most wonderful people you could hope to meet.”

David McCallum has been a fixture on TV in his role of Donald “Ducky” Mallard on NCIS. Of course, older McCallum fans will remember him from his time on The Man From U.N.C.L.E. opposite Robert Vaughn. He’s been on the CBS drama since the show’s first season. While McCallum was not been seen as much last season, he remains a vital part of the show storylines. We will be entering Season 20 of the show and there have been some questions. Namely, how much can we expect to see McCallum in the coming season?

“I think it’ll be probably about the same, possibly more,” according to executive producer Steven D. Binder, who talked about it with TV Insider. “One of the things that was difficult last season was it wasn’t a regular season. It opened up with all of our energies devoted to, how do we get Gibbs off the show? How do we give him the exit, for now at least? And that takes a lot of energy and it takes a lot of time and it takes a lot of oxygen.” When Binder talks about Gibbs, he’s mentioning Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon on the long-running show. Harmon is no longer a regular in front of the camera. But he is involved as an executive producer. Let’s hope that McCallum will be back more in Season 20. “Ducky” is one of those beloved characters.