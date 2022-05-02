‘NCIS’ Star Gary Cole Opens Up About Switching Back and Forth Between Comedy, Drama

NCIS star Gary Cole has been a big part of film and television history for decades. During his long and prolific career, Cole has landed some major roles, making his mark in the industry for years to come.

In the 1990s, Cole found himself in a multitude of popular roles including the iconic Brady Bunch patriarch Mike Brady in The Brady Bunch Movie. He later made it to cult-favorite status starring as the coffee-sipping office manager that rubs us all the wrong way, Bill Lumbergh in the 1999 hit film Office Space.

During his career, the stage-trained actor has also portrayed a drug lord opposite Seth Rogan and James Franco in the 2008 film Pineapple Express.

Cole also portrays a S.W.A.T team leader in the USA comedic detective series Psych. Additionally, the longtime actor has also earned an Emmy nomination for his role as the math-focused Kent Davison in Veep.

And, now, of course, the actor has made his mark on another prolific television drama as Alden Parker, the newest team member on CBS’s NCIS. Some career-making experiences no doubt. However, what is it like for an actor like Gary Cole? Moving from one type of role to the next; switching from comedies to dramas – and back again? The answer, Cole says is to be prepared and avoid overthinking. Plus, the actor notes, finding a good “hook” can make all the difference.

Gary Cole Discusses the Difference Between Working On Roles Such As His Alden Parker Role On NCIS, and Some Of His Comedy Roles

According to Cole, changing between a procedural drama series and a more comedic role doesn’t require an altered state of mind. The trick, Cole says, lies simply in being adequately prepared.

“Honestly, it’s called being a working actor for 40 years,” Gary Cole tells CBS in a recent interview.

“There’s no difference between comedy and drama for me,” the longtime actor explains.

“If you’re unprepared in either or try too hard in either,” Cole explains. “You’re done.”

Cole adds that the key to moving between roles – or even preparing for any role on film or television – is finding the right hook. A hook, Cole says is important to create the right world for the character an actor is bringing to life.

“Whatever character I’m playing, it’s always the same,” Cole explains.

“You find a hook that brings you into the world you’re creating,” he says. “You get comfortable, and hope people connect.”

What Is Alden Parker’s ‘Hook’?

So, we know that Gary Cole seeks to find the perfect hook for his television character roles. This makes us wonder, what was the hook that the longtime actor found for NCIS’s Alden Parker?

“He’s trying to fit in,” Cole explains of his Parker character.

“He’s trying to prove himself,” the NCIS star continues. Cole also notes that one of the NCIS agent’s biggest characters is the fact that Alden Parker is “a problem solver.

“I can relate to all that in this situation,” Cole says.