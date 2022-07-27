‘NCIS’ Star Katrina Law Drops New Photo With Costars Behind-the-Scenes

NCIS star Katrina Law recently took to Instagram to post a behind-the-scenes selfie of her and her fellow co-stars.

Fans responded to the selfie in the comment section.

“Can’t wait to see you all back on screen,” one said. “Cant wait for the new season in Holland. You people are great,” another fan wrote.

“Hope this season’s gotta be lit even tho with the best crime show ever it’s almost impossible to get disappointed so,” one user wrote.

Katrina Law has played Jessica Knight on the show since 2021. She now stars in NCIS: Hawaii in the same role. Before her time with the NCIS franchise, Law was known as Quinn Liu on Hawaii Five-0. She played Nyssa al Guhl on The CW series Arrow. Also, Law played Sony Crackle on the TV series The Oath.

‘NCIS’ Fans Debate Alex Quinn’s Character

One user on Reddit took to the popular app to post a question. The user first asks if they’re alone in thinking their opinion, and then they reveal who their least favorite character in show history is.

They wrote: “Am I alone in my hatred?” Then, they followed that leading question up, writing, “My least favorite character in NCIS main character history: Abby is a common answer, Bishop, Torres, Vance, all things you see very often. But mine has always, always been Alex Quinn.”

She closed her posts with a final question to other users. “Are any of y’all fans of Alex Quinn? Or is my dislike towards her completely unjustified?”

One user shared their thoughts on Alex Quinn. “Alex Quinn was the ‘non-character’ IMHO. She wasn’t around long enough to even make an impact. The only endearing episode she did was when she realized how bad her mother’s dementia was.”

Another user chimed in to the debate, agreeing mostly with the original poster.

“I cannot believe there are people who hate Vance. I absolutely love that character. About Quinn? I read that the actress said it was always supposed to be for one season only, ‘not long-term’ she said.”

They continued, saying “I also agree the character didn’t fit that much with the team and the way the character was written off was horrible. I also agree with the rest of the users that introducing three new characters in one season was too much and it backfired.”

A final user agreed with @whispering_unicorn, saying, “Yeah same, did not understand why she joined and then she left so fast too. Saw the actress again in The Boys where she fit really well and had a purpose. She did not really have a purpose in NCIS.”