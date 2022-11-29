‘NCIS’ Star Lauren Holly Makes Tragic Announcement of Multiple Deaths in Her Family

Thanksgiving is typically a warm, cheerful time spent among friends and family. For NCIS star Lauren Holly, however, this year’s festivities were bittersweet at best, as two of her closest family members were missing from the table.

On Thanksgiving Day, Lauren Holly revealed that she recently lost both her father, Grant Holly, and her brother, Nick Holly. To make matters worse, the men died within two weeks of each other.

“I’ve lost my father and my brother in the last two weeks,” NCIS‘ Lauren Holly wrote alongside a series of photos of her loved ones. “I just want to say out loud how much I loved them. How much I will miss them. Grant. Nick. Dad. Little Brother. Soar. Hold A. Et all.”

Friends, family, and fans flooded the comments of the post with messages of condolence and grief. “So sad. They will both be missed. Sending you so much love,” wrote Princess Bride star Cary Elwes.

“I am so very sorry Holly. Sending you and your family my deepest condolences. Rest In Peace Grant. Rest In Peace Nick. Sending you all my love dearest Holly,” said Brady Bunch star Maureen McCormick. “Ohhh my goodness. I’m so sorry to read this. Sending you all my love,” added CP24 Breakfast host Melissa Grelo.

Colleagues Mourn the Loss of Professor Grant Holly

A tenured professor of English at Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Grant Holly passed away on November 8. A mere thirteen days later, Nick Holly, a manager, writer, and producer who helped create Sons & Daughters died on November 21 at the age of 51.

Colleagues and students alike mourned the unspeakable loss of Grant Holly, who continued to inspire classes until his dying day. “Professor Holly was the longest serving faculty member at HWS, a successful screenwriter, a scholar, and a mentor to generations of students who benefited tremendously from his knowledge and commitment,” HWS President Mark Gearan said in a statement.

“He was a valued friend to his colleagues, providing advice, counsel, and support. He died doing what he loved, showing students the joy and wonder of film.”

Lauren Holly and Family Share Touching Tribute to Late Nick Holly

Following Nick Holly’s tragic passing, the Holly family released a statement describing how he “loved the ocean, the wilderness, and traveling the world, climbing mountains from Baldy to Kilimanjaro.”

“A larger-than-life character and hilarious storyteller, Holly regaled his many friends with epic tales from his myriad adventures. From the plains of the Serengeti to the produce aisle of Whole Foods, Holly was always the hero,” the statement continued. “He will be remembered by all who knew and loved him as a great thinker, philosopher, and lover of Scotch.”