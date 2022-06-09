‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Once Documented Life-Threatening Allergic Reaction in Gruesome Photos

Prior to her departure from “NCIS,” Pauley Perrette once documented a life-threatening allergic reaction she experienced in a series of gruesome snapshots.

According to CBS News, the “NCIS” actress advised fans about the dangers of hair dye after she suffered from a severe allergic reaction to her black hair color. Upon speaking about the incident, Perrette stated that she ended up in the hospital when she broke out in a rash and had severe swelling.

“The other half of my face had become twice the size of my head,” the “NCIS” star stated at the time. She shared snapshots of her reaction and posted them on Twitter. “The most important thing to me is that anyone out there that dyes their hair, particularly black, you need to be aware of the symptoms.”

This was me at hospital today and it got worse #Allergy #AllergicReaction PLEASE read my next tweet http://t.co/AYf4GfM3sm — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) July 19, 2014

Perrette further observed that she did notice a reaction six months prior, where she had a rash all over her neck and scalp. However, she ended up ignoring it. She added that she is looking into more natural hair dye and considered wearing a wig. She also tweeted, “It’s an acquired allergy for people that dye their hair for years. Was in ER. Just got home from hospital. Awful. My head swelled up huge like a melon.”

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Gets More Depth About Her Allergic Reaction to Hair Dye

While speaking to Queen Latifah in 2015, “NCIS” alum Pauley Perrette opened up about the severe reaction to hair dye. “I’m blonde and I’ve been dyeing my hair for over a decade So, I started getting a little irritation. I didn’t figure out that it was from hair dye because I had been doing it for so long. And then I kind of start associating and I was like this has something to do with hair dye. I didn’t worry about it too much.”

Perrette then looked up the rash and say that it was called a PPD allergy. “And what’s interesting about it and the reason I want people to know about it, and the reason I tweeted that lovely picture of myself is because it’s an acquired allergy that you get if you’ve been dyeing your hair black for a really long time. So, you don’t suddenly get it, but it can be fatal.”