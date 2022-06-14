‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Once Revealed the Task Only Abby Could Handle

Given the longevity of the hit CBS crime drama NCIS, fans have been introduced to a multitude of beloved characters. However, following her departure in 2018, few remain as adored as longtime forensic scientist Abigail “Abby” Sciuto.

Fans were first introduced to Abby in the pilot episode of NCIS way back in 2003. Years later, after appearing in 15 complete seasons of America’s No. 1 drama, we’ve learned there are few things Abby can’t do. Additionally, there’s one task that only Abby could handle that no team member prior or since could handle themselves.

According to Looper, Abby’s actress Pauley Perrette once revealed her character is the only one within the NCIS universe that would ever dare talk back to the show’s longtime patriarch, Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). From the get-go, audiences quickly learned Gibbs is not one to mess around with. And he doesn’t handle disrespect lightly. However, almost immediately, we realized just how close Abby and Gibbs are, essentially sharing a father-daughter relationship throughout their 15 years together.

During a previous interview with TV Guide Magazine, the former NCIS star said, “Abby is the only one who can crack back with him, like ‘Gibbs, you’re being crabby.'” She further added, “No one else would be allowed to.”

There were plenty of instances that demonstrated the fictional duo’s familiar, familial dynamic. However, when Perrette departed the show in 2018, things didn’t end on such a light note. Reportedly, the two costars shared conflict after an incident involving Mark Harmon’s dog.

The BTS Events That Led to Pauley Perrette’s Departure From ‘NCIS’

The departure of Mark Harmon’s character Leroy Jethro Gibbs is, arguably, the most devastating of the series. However, the departure of Abby Sciuto actress Pauley Perrette comes extremely close. Lately, there have been rumors teasing that Mark Harmon might eventually reprise his role on NCIS. Unfortunately for fans of Abby Sciuto, it’s more than likely Perrette will never set foot on the series’ set again.

Things began to deteriorate between the two NCIS costars after more than a decade of working together. The feud ignited when one of the show’s crew members was bit by Mark Harmon’s dog on set. Reportedly, the crew member then required 15 stitches. However, interestingly, it wasn’t the dog bite itself that led to the actors’ disagreement.

Instead, it was that Harmon, an actor and executive producer on NCIS, continued to bring the dog to the set, despite many cast and crew members’ discomfort. Given his status within the series, however, the outlet states many of the show’s contributors were afraid to confront the Gibbs actor about the issue. In the end, it was Pauley Perrette who approached him.

Unfortunately, their conversation did not go well, and, after leveling some pretty heavy accusations against Mark Harmon, the NCIS stars never filmed together again. Perrette’s last two seasons on NCIS saw the actress filming on separate days from the EP and actor, eventually leaving two years after their feud sparked.