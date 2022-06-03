‘NCIS’: Sean Murray’s Cryptic Post Has Fans Thinking ‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Crossover Is in the Works

When a franchise has multiple series under its umbrella, it’s not uncommon to see characters from one show appear in another – nothing excites fans more than a crossover episode. NCIS, however, is unusually sparing with its crossovers. Though there are two spinoffs in addition to the flagship show, the characters NCIS, NCIS: Hawaii, and NCIS: Los Angeles rarely cross paths.

The last time fans saw characters of NCIS and NCIS: Los Angeles on the same screen was in 2015, when Tony Dinozzo (Michael Weatherly) appeared on the spinoff for the LA Season 7 episode “Blame It on Rio”. Agent Dinozzo was tasked with helping the LA team hunt down an escaped money launderer.

As it’s been 7 years since the last crossover, Sean Murray’s latest Instagram post has NCIS fans buzzing, as it seems to hint at a coming crossover event. The image contains no caption, apart from a few hashtags. It’s simply an image of NCIS star Sean Murray and LA star LL Cool J clasping hands and smiling at the camera.

The cryptic post was enough to cause chaos among the fanbase, however, who immediately jumped to crossover conclusions. “I definitely would love to see an NCIS and NCIS LA crossover,” one fan wrote. “I hope another crossover between NCIS and NCIS LA will happen!” another said.

Adding fuel to the fire, the official NCIS Instagram account responded to the post as well. “LOVE this,” they wrote.

Could Tony Dinozzo Return for ‘NCIS’ Season 20?

Season 19 of the beloved police procedural was a tough one for fans, as it saw the departure of NCIS mainstay Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon). Though Harmon was replaced by the talented Gary Cole, it’s not quite the same without Gibbs’ fatherly energy.

Fans are now without two of their favorite NCIS characters, as Michael Weatherly departed the series in 2016, taking Special Agent Tony Dinozzo with him. That said, writers were very careful in the way they wrote Dinozzo off the show. He wasn’t killed or harmed in any way. Instead, he resigned from the unit after the presumed death of his long-time love interest, Ziva David, leaving the door open for future appearances.

In a recent interview with TV Insider, showrunner Steven D. Binder expressed hope in a Season 20 return for Dinozzo. “I absolutely would love to do something like that,” he said. “That’s going to depend on Michael Weatherly. He and I have talked over the years about it and he was always on Bull. And [since] he was on Bull, it just seemed weird and not right.”

“The last conversation I had with him was that he’s going to take some time off and rest because he went from a very difficult schedule on NCIS to headlining his own show for six years, through COVID,” Binder explained. “But I can say that I consider him a friend, so it’s not a difficult conversation to have with him. It’s just a question of whether or not it works out.”