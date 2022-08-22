‘NCIS’: Sean Murray Posts Throwback Michael Weatherly Pic, Fans Beg for Reunion

In 2003, NCIS premiered as a unique combination of police procedural and military drama following the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and their efforts to hunt down murderous criminals plaguing the Navy and Marine Corps.

The first season of NCIS introduced some of the series’ most beloved characters, including Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), Dr. “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum), and Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).

Then came episode 7, in which an awkward Probationary Agent named Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) stepped into the unit for the first time.

From the moment McGee was introduced to the NCIS team, Senior Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo delighted in (affectionately) hazing the new recruit, referring to him only as “Probie”. Or “McGeek”…or “McGoo”…or “McProbie”…the list goes on.

Over time, however, the senior special agent began to develop a genuine friendship with McGee. And by the time DiNozzo retired in Season 13, the duo had nothing short of a brotherly bond.

‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Sparks Fan Frenzy With Throwback Post

In a recent Instagram post, Sean Murray tugged at the heartstrings of fans who haven’t seen McGee and DiNozzo together in six years, posting a behind-the-scenes image of the hilarious scene in which DiNozzo uses McGee’s tie to stop the blood gushing from his injured nose.

The throwback, of course, instantly sent fans into a frenzy, many sharing that the bond between Tony and Tim was their favorite part of the series. “Love you and Tony! Miss seeing you together!” one fan wrote. “I miss this iconic duo together on NCIS!” another said.

Others hoped that the NCIS star was dropping a hint of a cameo in Season 20, airing in September. “Gosh I sure do miss y’all together. Hoping we see a Ziva/Tony episode at some point this season!” one fan said.

“Wait does this mean… This duo is coming back?” another wrote. “Please say this is a hint he’s coming back. That would be amazing,” added a third.

Could Michael Weatherly Return for Season 20?

Season 19 was a tough one for NCIS fans. Losing beloved characters like Anthony DiNozzo and his partner, Ziva David, earlier in the series was hard, but accepting the departure of NCIS mainstay Jethro Gibbs was the most gut-wrenching of all.

With the newest batch of episodes on the horizon, fans are hoping for the return of at least one of their long-lost favorites. Preferably all of them, of course, but anything to ease the heartbreak of watching Gibbs retire would be welcome.

So, could Sean Murray’s post be a hint at a coming cameo from Michael Weatherly? Well, it’s possible. The cancellation of his most recent show, Bull, left him seemingly without a project. And NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder has said that he would “absolutely love” to have DiNozzo back.

Only time will tell, however, if Season 20 sees Anthony DiNozzo back in the NCIS unit. As his old friend McGee is now the Senior Special Agent, even a single episode cameo would certainly make for some entertaining scenes.