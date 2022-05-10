‘NCIS’ Star Sean Murray Teases ‘Possibility’ of Gibbs & DiNozzo Returning

“NCIS” fans were absolutely devastated when the longtime Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor Mark Harmon made his exit at the beginning of this current season. Now, the TV show is just about to wrap up its 19th season. Ahead of the finale, current “NCIS” star Sean Murray has teased the “possibility” of not just a Gibbs return, but also that of fan-favorite character, former very Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly).

Sean Murray stars as “NCIS” Senior Field Agent Timothy McGee in the hit CBS series. He has remained a regular cast member since making his debut appearance on the show in its very first season. Now, there’s just one episode separating us from the “NCIS” season 19 finale. And during an exclusive with Parade, the Tim McGee actor shared several details regarding Mark Harmon and Michael Weatherly returns.

“[Mark Harmon] does pop in,” Murray revealed to the outlet. “I saw him two weeks ago actually. So, he’s around. It’s not like he’s packed up and left town or anything.” A far cry from his Gibbs character who abandoned his longtime home in Washington D.C. and relocated to Alaska.

The “NCIS” star continued, “I’m not saying this just to say it for a tease and all that BS, I really, truly believe that the Gibbs could pop up somewhere. I really believe that there’s the possibility of that happening.”

Murray’s revealing comment piggybacks off of one made last month at PaleyFest, where “NCIS” showrunner Steven D. Binder spoke to a potential future Gibbs return.

“Never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out,” Binder said. “What the future will hold I can’t say, but I wouldn’t count anybody out, dead or alive, on the show.”

Mark Harmon’s departure from “NCIS” was definitely a shocker. However, it’s not the first time a fan-favorite lead character has vacated the show. At the end of “NCIS,” season 13, fans said goodbye to series original cast member Michael Weatherly. Weatherly was long known for his role as the beloved Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo.

After speaking to a potential Gibbs return, the “NCIS” actor revealed his enduring friendship with DiNozzo’s Michael Weatherly.

“I talk to Michael all the time,” Murray shared, “so we joke about that possibility sometimes,” referring to DiNozzo’s return.

In actuality, the chances for a DiNozzo return to “NCIS” appear much more likely. While “NCIS,” despite doubt from fans, has been renewed for its milestone 20th season, Weatherly’s own show, “Bull,” has been canceled following its sixth season.

While Michael Weatherly has gained a significant fan following since premiering “Bull,” many more “NCIS” fans continue to associate the actor primarily with his role alongside Gibbs as Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo.