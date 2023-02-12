‘NCIS’ Star Teases Mark Harmon’s Possible Return

NCIS fans have been begging for Mark Harmon to reprise his role of Agent Gibbs since the day he left the series in 2021, and star Rocky Carroll is giving people hope that their dream may actually come true.

Carroll recently spoke with TVLine about the show’s milestone 450th episode, and as expected, Harmon came into the conversation. The actor was the lead star since the show’s inception in 2003, and he arguably played the most beloved character in the story.

As the publication noted, Gibbs came up a few times in the major NCIS all-series crossover last month, and some wondered if the mentions foreshadowed a surprise cameo. In the episode, Carroll’s Agent Vance told his teammates that Gibbs definitely wasn’t returning to the job. But the actor admitted Vance may be wrong.

“I think as long as this show stays on the air, there will always be a little bit of a tease that we might see Gibbs again,” Carroll said. “First time I saw an episode of this show, I said, oh, it’s Gary Cooper from High Noon. Gibbs is the moral compass. He’s the moral compass that we all wish we had.”

‘NCIS’ Boss Says to Never Count Mark Harmon’s Gibbs ‘Out’

The NCIS writers were careful the give Gibbs an open-ended exit. Instead of killing him off or creating unnecessary drama, the sage team lead decided to retire in Alaska because it was the first place he felt at peace since his wife and daughter were murdered. So, there is nothing keeping him from making a trip back to Washington, DC.

“He went off into the wilderness, into the wild,” said showrunners Steven D. Binder, per Parade. “And that left open any possibility. It didn’t leave the audience with any specific thing. It allowed the audience to imagine what happened to Gibbs. He can come back. He’s safe. He’s happy.”

Logistically, it wouldn’t be hard to get Mark Harmon back on the screen either. The actor walked away from his role, but he didn’t leave the show altogether. Harmon is currently an NCIS executive producer.

Binder also told The Hollywood Reporter that Mark Harmon wasn’t done just yet. The actor admitted in the past that after 20 years in the same role, he hopes to try new characters. But the showrunner said he still has a place in NCIS.

“As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show,” Binder said in Oct. 2021. “Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go.

“So regarding the future of Gibbs,” he added, “as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years…never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out.”