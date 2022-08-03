‘NCIS’ Star to Appear in ‘Road House’ Reboot

The remake of the Patrick Swayze film Road House is officially a go thanks to Amazon’s Prime Video. Producers cast Jake Gyllenhaal in the Dirty Dancing icon’s famous role which has fans of the original film fired up. However, in addition to dynamic cast members not including Gyllenhaal (like No Time to Die‘s Billy Magnussen and A League of Their Own’s Gbemisola Ikumelo), the film remake will also feature a recent NCIS guest star.

Cast as Corey Jackson during his appearance on NCIS, Ray Donavan star Dominique Columbus will join the Road House remake. So far, his role in the film has not been revealed. Although, given the attention the new Road House has already seen, Express states his career will certainly skyrocket.

Per the outlet, Columbus’s career had previously surged when he starred alongside NCIS patriarch Mark Harmon. Columbus’s episode aired in 2021, featuring in the episode, “The First Day.” According to Give Me My Remote, “The First Day” sees the NCIS team investigating the murder of a Navy officer when he was killed while escorting a recently released inmate home.”

Turning our attention back to Road House, Amazon Studio executive Jennifer Salke said, “[The film] is a homerun for us. Not only is it a nod to the original movie, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie.”

Be sure to check back at American Entertainment for news about which role the NCIS alum will fill in Road House.

Has ‘NCIS’ ‘Run Its Course’?

Certain shows just have a strong audience appeal, ensuring their long success on TV for years. A prime example would be producer Dick Wolf’s iconic franchise, Law & Order. However, NCIS is another procedural stalwart with the CBS series about to cap its second decade on television. Now though, with so many character departures and thousands of captivating storylines, fans have begun to wonder, has the beloved series run its course?

As a longtime fan, I would hate to see America’s favorite scripted TV show come to an end, despite the absence of its headlining character Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Other fans, meanwhile, took to NCIS‘s official SubReddit to share their own thoughts regarding the show’s success.

One fan began the conversation, “Am I alone in thinking the original NCIS has run it’s course[?]”

The fan emphasized that they’ve enjoyed the plotlines, mourned beloved characters, referenced the show at work, and more. But the new cast just doesn’t have the same magnetic effect the old crew did. That said, fans of the long-running series had drastically different takes.

One fan sympathized, writing, “No you are not. NCIS is on its last legs.”

Others, however, felt that while NCIS has definitely changed since Mark Harmon’s character departed last season, writers have an opportunity to explore new storylines and further develop other characters.

“Totally the other way around for me,” another NCIS fan wrote. “The past seasons have been a chore for me to watch, Gibbs’ character has/had become a hulk of what it once was.”

They explained, “The new characters of season 19 have given the show infinitely more energy than it had for many years.”