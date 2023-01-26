‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Addresses Major Unanswered Question From ‘That ’70s Show’ Finale

Less than a week after the premiere of Netflix’s That 90s Show, a 2021 interview of NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama addressing a major unanswered question from the That 70s Show finale resurfaces.

In the interview with TODAY, Valderrama spoke about how the struggle had been struggling with ideas towards the end of its run. That includes his character Fez ending up with Mila Kunis’ Jackie Burkhart. “I think at that point we were like, ‘I mean, what else are we going to do? So, sure, f— it!’” the NCIS star said. “We had done so much in, you know, 200 episodes. … We kind of ran out of everything.”

Wilmer Valderrama also said that he was wearing really funny outfits towards the end of the show’s final season. He believes that was when the cast and crew began thinking of the most random things to do. “And I feel like that was it,” he added.

Kunis spoke about how her character ended up with Ashton Kutcher’s Michael Kelso. She Actually believes Jackie should have ended up with Fez. Kunis is now married to Kutcher in real life. “My husband and I are together in it, which is weird because we shouldn’t have been,” Kunis said. “I called B.S. I was like, ‘My character would be with Fez, I think that my character ended up with Wilmer’s character.”

Kunis said that the show’s timeline really didn’t make much sense. This is because Kelso ended up with someone else at the end of That 70s Show. “I was like, why are you and I together?” Kunis said about the conversation she and Kutcher had about the new show. “And we’re not like 20, no 16 years later and we’re married with a kid? And I was like, ‘I don’t know about this.’”

Wilmer Valderrama Also Discussed the Criticism His ‘That 70s Show’ Character Experienced

Along with discussing how Fez ended up with Jackie at the end of That 70s Show, Wilmer Valderrama talked about the criticism his character received over the years.

“I really was very naive and very innocent to the fact that — mostly because I had just arrived to America and I had no idea, at 16, 17, 18 years old, that there was such a conversation about representation and lack of images of our culture on screen,” Valderrama explained.

Valderrama then said he had a more nuanced view of the criticism. He also pointed out that people from different cultures and backgrounds auditioned for the role. “I interpreted it as like, oh, we don’t know where he’s from, it’d be really funny if I just combined accents from different countries.”

Valderrama went on to add that he was very proud to be on the show.