‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Has a Massive New Project in the Works

Although he’s pretty busy preparing for the 20th season of “NCIS,” Wilmer Valderrama just scored a new project away from a film set.

According to Deadline, Wilmer Valderrama is teaming up with former NBCUniversal executive John Pollak to launch Allied Management Group. The new organization focuses on partnering with, collaborating, and representing new and existing Latino voices. It will be across both traditional and digital media. Clients now include Tuti Poor, who is the showrunner of CNN’s “Searching For Mexico with Eva Longoria”; And “L Word” writer Maria Renee Prudencio.

Pollak spoke to the media outlet about the new project with Wilmer Valderrama. “Latino talent has traditionally been relegated to the Latin American arm of major Hollywood companies,” he said. “But thanks to an exciting industry shift bolstered by the rise of global streaming platforms, they are now a major part of the general U.S. market.”

Pollak also said that he and Wilmer Valderrama’s mission is to champion current talent and discover new voices. “Who can help create content that is relatable to all audiences including the 200% demographic – consumers who see themselves as both 100% American and 100% Latino.”

Wilmer Valderrama then said that as a community, it is vital that Latinos see themselves on screen. “It shapes both how we see ourselves and how others see us. However, the reality is that there’s an undeniable void of authentic stories being by Latino voices and through the perspective of creators.”

Valderrama went on to add that he’s excited to team up with Pollack on this project. “Together we will discover the cultivate new voices, and help our talent deliver fresh, authentic Latino storytelling to audiences in the U.S. and around the globe.”

Allied Management Group will reportedly be revealing new projects and clients in the upcoming weeks.

Wilmer Valderrama Reveals How His Latino Heritage Shaped His Acting Career

While speaking to Good Housekeeping, Wilmer Valderrama reflected on his Latino heritage. He also discussed how it has shaped his acting career over the years.

“I was pretty naïve and innocent to the conversation about diversity, inclusion and representation,” Valderrama recalled about the early days of his acting career. He also said that “That 70s Show” was his first break.

Valderrama also said that while on “That 70s Show” he never really saw himself as a minority. “I just saw myself as an actor in a sea of actors. And I think that gave me the edge in knowing that if they did it, I could do it too.”

In regards to seeing more Latinx actors in the entertainment industry, Valderrama says it’s beautiful. “The new generation of Latinos can wake up knowing that they can play themselves with integrity. Unlike some of their parents who were told that in America you only speak English or you have to be this or that.”