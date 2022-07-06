‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Heads Out to Eastern Europe for USO Tour

Wilmer Valderrama is getting in at least one last trip before NCIS starts production for season 20. And it’s a working jaunt, since he’s headed to Europe to entertain troops as part of the USO show.

Valderrama, who you know and love as Nick Torres on NCIS, has worked as a USO Global Ambassador for the past year. The USO also named country music star Kellie Pickler as a USO ambassador. But Valderrama has volunteered his time to support the troops since at least 2007. His first tour was to Germany. Before this year, he’d visited nine international locations.

At a Glance: Valderrama’s USO Trips

His first trip was to Germany

USO named the NCIS star as its global ambassador in 2021. He’s visited nine international locations — Germany, Poland, South Korea, Afghanistan, Djibouti, Greenland, Norway, Bahrain, Iraq). He did a show on one ship at sea and three domestic locations.

Back in 2018, he did a Holiday Tour with the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff

He’s now performed more than 40 times representing the USO

Wilmer Valderrama visited children of active-duty troops in December 2008, for a holiday party. The actor joined NCIS in 2016. (Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Wilmer Valderrama’s USO Trip

This USO trip started Tuesday. And it’s to a location in Bavaria, a region in southeastern Germany. These shows will entertain troops stationed, in part, in Eastern Europe. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine will host a barbecue for the troops. Fellow actors Jonathan Tucker and Adam Demos also are with Valderrama on this trip. The tour ends on July 9.

It’s been a busy day for Valderrama in terms of significant career announcements. Earlier Wednesday, Deadline reported that Valderrama has joined former NBCUniversal executive John Pollak to launch Allied Management Group. The business will represent, partner and collaborate with Latino voices for traditional and digital media projects.

“As a community, it is vital that we see ourselves on screen,” said the NCIS star. “It shapes both how we see ourselves and how others see us. However, the reality is that there’s an undeniable void of authentic stories being told by Latino voices and through the perspective of our creators. … Together we will discover and cultivate new voices, and help our talent deliver fresh, authentic Latino storytelling to audiences in the US and around the globe.”

As for Valderrama, NCIS isn’t his only acting project. He also is starring in as well as serving as executive producer for Zorro for Disney+. And, he’s reprising his character of Fez for a reboot of That 70s Show. However, the Netflix reboot is That 90s Show. Most of the original characters will appear in at least one episode, although the show focuses on Leia, the teenage daughter of Eric and Donna.

“It is a lot on my plate, but I’m up for the challenge,” the NCIS star told Drew Barrymore in May for an episode of her talk show. “You come to a point in her life where… we talk about this Mount Everest, right? And I think Zorro is one of those.”

NCIS should start production soon. The fall premiere is on Sept. 19.