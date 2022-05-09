‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Looks Ahead To New Role

Wilmer Valderrama spends his Monday evenings solving some interesting cases with the NCIS team. However, the former That ’70s Show actor is now gearing up to portray one legendary masked vigilante in an upcoming Disney television series.

It’s a project that has been called “A Zorro for this generation” by early descriptions. And Wilmer Valderrama says he is excited to step into the brand-new series.

“I’ll tell you this: This will be a Zorro for this generation,” Wilmer Valderrama tells Drew Barrymore in a recent interview. During his discussion about the upcoming project, Valderrama notes that there are many reasons he is drawn to the role. Among these reasons, the star notes, is the fact that the project creators are making sure the project remains “grounded in authenticity.”

“It’ll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story,” Valderrama explains of the Disney series.

NCIS Star Wilmer Valderrama Looks Forward To His Role As the Swashbuckling Vigilante Hero

This new project, which features the NCIS star in the role of Zorro; the masked vigilante hero, was first announced late last year. Disney notes that the series features a bevy of “richly drawn contemporary characters.”

The early descriptions of the much-anticipated addition to the Disney family note that the series will feature plenty of adventure. The series also highlights “relationships set against the action, drama, suspense, and humor.”

And, the network notes, the new project will hold the original classic television Zorro charm. The same charm that generations of fans have loved in the “original, iconic Zorro.”

“Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” Wilmer Valderrama says of the upcoming series. And, Valderrama is taking on a dual role when it comes to the series. In addition to starring in the upcoming Zorro series, Valderrama is serving as the show’s executive producer.

Valderrama Honored To Be A Part Of the Zorro Legacy

Valderrama notes that he’s excited to “partner with Gary [Marsh, executive producer] and Disney to bring Zorro back into the family after 60 years.” The star adds that he’s honored to “be a part of the legacy.”

Mostly, he adds, so other children can witness the same magic he saw as a child. The NCIS star adds that he wants younger generations to know “they too can be the heroes of their own stories.”

The NCIS star has a lot going on right now, no doubt. Valderrama has lent his voice to the Madrigal patriarch Agustín in the wildly popular animated Disney film Encanto. The star is also reprising his role as Fez from That ’70s Show in the Netflix spin-off series That ’90s Show.

“It is a lot on my plate,” the NCIS player says. “But I’m up for the challenge.”