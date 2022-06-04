‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Reflects on ‘Beautiful’ Evening Meeting the President of Colombia: PHOTOS

Wilmer Valderrama of NCIS happened to have quite the evening as he met Colombia President Iván Duque Márquez at The Kennedy Center. Valderrama, who plays Special Agent Nick Torres in the CBS drama, shares some photos and videos from the festivities. His mother is Colombian so the meeting definitely holds a special place in his heart.

In part of his message on Instagram, Valderrama writes, “At a time when so many are desperate to point out how different they are, it’s encouraging to see the United States and Colombia taking the time to celebrate what they do have in common. And by working together, in tandem with each other, shared goals and principals [spl principles] can be achieved. Personally, I think it’s an incredible example – to all of us. #Colombia #USA”. And yes, his fans who follow his posts were pleased to see this look into the celebration and fun.

Wilmer Valderrama Of ‘NCIS’ Stays Busy With Lots Of Projects

But Valderrama is one busy dude these days. The actor has a lot of different upcoming projects on his plate, besides his continuing work on NCIS. One of them will have him playing the famed swashbuckling hero Zorro. In an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Barrymore does ask him if he’s going to be able to keep with the pace of the work. Valderrama said, “It is a lot on my plate, but I’m up for the challenge.”

One of his plans for Zorro is to make it connect with the current generation. Lost in Space star Guy Williams played Zorro in a famed classic TV show. What Valderrama said he hopes to do is to make sure that his Zorro is grounded in authenticity. He did tell Barrymore that he sees Zorro as one of those projects which go on the Mount Everest of ones in his book.

Actor Plans To Make Appearance As Fez In ‘That ’70s Show’ Spinoff

Yes, for all of you Wilmer fans, he is going to return as Fez on That ’90s Show, which is a spinoff from That ’70s Show. It will air on Netflix and have many of your favorite stars from the OG show on there. Still, Valderrama has been a good sport in sharing updates regarding the spinoff. In an Instagram video, he showed off some bell-bottom jeans and even an orange-colored shirt. It just screams 1970s right at you when seeing it. Valderrama also managed to have a classic song in I Will Survive from Gloria Gaynor in the video. Seeing him back with the other cast members will be fun when the show starts airing episodes.



