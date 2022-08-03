‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Seemingly Slammed by Ex Demi Lovato in New Song

“NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama is seemingly slammed by his former flame Demi Lovato in a new song about their age difference while dating.

Lovato’s new single “29,” is featured on the forthcoming album, “Holy Fvck,” which will be released on August 19th. The track is significant because it addresses the 12-year age gap between Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama. The song was first heard in a TikTok video this week. The lyrics read, “Fibre on the vine / too young to drink wine / Just five years of bleeders, student and a teacher / Far from innocent / what the f—’s consent? / Numbers told you not to / but that didn’t stop you.”

The track continues with, “Finally 29 / Funny, just like you were you at the time / Thought it was a teenage dream / just a fantasy / But was it yours or was it mine?/ Seventeen, 29 / Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh / 17, 29.”

Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato had a six-year relationship starting in January 2010. When they first met, the “NCIS” star was 29 years old while Lovato was 17.

Demi Lovato Reflects on First Meeting ‘NCIS‘ Star Wilmer Valderrama

In a 2017 documentary, “Simply Complicated,” Demi Lovato recalled meeting Valderrama for the first time. “When I first met Wilmer he was 29. I met him on January 11 of 2010, and it was at a PSA shoot at his house for the 2010 census forms.”

Lovato then said they were only part of the campaign because they heard the shoot was done at Wilmer Valderrama’s home. “I didn’t really care about the census forms. But [when] I met him and I laid eyes on him for the first time, I was in hair and makeup and he came in and sat down and I was like, ‘I love this man’ and ‘I have to have him.’”

The duo waited until Lovato was 18 years old before officially dating. However, after almost six years of dating, the couple split. It seemed like the pair still remained close especially after Lovato ended up in the hospital for a drug overdose. In early 2021 it seemed like they still kept in touch. A source told Entertainment Tonight at the time that there weren’t any issues between the pair. “They still love each other as friends and will always be supportive of one another. They both just want each other to be happy, whatever that might entail.”

Wilmer Valderrama also gave Lovato a public shout-out when their animated film “Charming” was released on Netflix. “Thank you to our amazing team @officialwventertainment, and our incredible cast @ddlovato @avrillavigne @ashleytisdale @gem0816 @niavardalos @siamusic @johncleeseofficial for taking this leap of faith! Hope you all enjoy it! ”

Wilmer Valderrama and Demi Lovato seem to have moved on from the relationship. Valderrama is currently with Amanda Pacheco and he shares a daughter with her. Lovato dated UFC athlete Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos, Henry Levy, Austin Wilson, and Max Ehrich.