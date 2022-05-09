‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Speaks on Juggling His Torres Role With Upcoming Projects

Season 19 of “NCIS” is heading into its final episodes. But, that by no means indicates series star Wilmer Valderrama’s schedule is clearing up. In fact, ahead of the season finale, it seems the Special Agent Nick Torres actor is busier than ever. The “NCIS” star recently shared how he juggles his multiple roles amid several upcoming projects. See what he has to say below.

During an appearance on “The Drew Berrymore Show,” Valderrama spoke with the actress and show host about his latest film and television roles. One of his most recently released projects include 2021’s “Encanto,” which is streaming on Disney Plus. As to upcoming roles, these include “Zorro,” and the reprisal of his role as Fez in “That ’90s Show,” the Netflix spinoff of the millennial hit series, “That ’70s Show.”

Of course, that’s all on top of Wilmer Valderrama’s regular appearances on “NCIS.”

“Are you going to be able to maintain all of this?” Barrymore asked the Nick Torres actor. “I mean, this is a lot on your plate.”

Valderrama confirmed, “It is a lot on my plate, but,” like Torres on “NCIS,” he said, “I’m up for the challenge.”

He continued, “You come to a point in your life where, you know, we talk about this ‘Mount Everest’ and I think ‘Zorro’ is one of those, right? I’ll tell you that this will be a ‘Zorro’ for this generation, and it’ll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story, and it’ll be grounded in authenticity.”

‘NCIS’s Wilmer Valderrama Brings Back Fez Ahead of Role Reprisal

Wilmer Valderrama may be gushing about his upcoming role in Disney’s latest “Zorro” production. However, the “NCIS” star has expressed just as much excitement about reprising his role as “That ’70s Show’s” Fez. A new video posted on the actor’s Instagram feed shows Valderrama trading in his “NCIS” badge and sidearm for light-washed bell-bottom jeans and a burnt-orange button-down. And fans just loved it. Check out the fun clip below.

Alongside Wilmer Valderrama, nearly all of the original “That ’70s Show” cast is returning for the Netflix spinoff. Red and Kitty Forman’s Kurtwood Smith and Donna Jo Rupp have signed on to “That ’90s Show” as series regulars. However, the “kids” from the original series will also make a return. That includes Topher Grace as their son Eric, Laura Prepon as his wife Donna, Ashton Kutcher as Michael Kelso, and Mila Kunis as Jackie Burkhart.

While “That ’70s Show” followed Eric Forman and his friends, Netflix’s “That ’90s Show” is set to follow his and Donna’s daughter Leia Forman as she spends the summer with her grandparents, Red and Kitty.