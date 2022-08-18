‘NCIS’ Stars Brian Dietzen and David McCallum Chow Down Behind the Scenes: ‘Doctors Are In’

With the 20th season of NCIS set to premiere next month, Brian Dietzen is sharing some behind-the-scene snapshots, which include a pic of him and David McCallum sharing a meal.

“Happy Wednesday,” Dietzen posted on Instagram with the snapshot of him and his long-time co-star. “Go get yourself a friend, a diner, and a tuna melt. It’s always a good day when the doctors are in!”

The NCIS crew then took to the social media account to comment on the post. “If Palmer and Ducky like tuna melts, we like tuna melts.” The lunchtime snapshot comes just a couple of weeks after Dietzen announced that the season premieres of NCIS and NCIS Hawaii are going to be crossover events. Both shows will be premiering on September 19th through the CBS network.

Brian Dietzen Shares Details About Writing An Episode for ‘NCIS’ & The Evolution of His Character Jimmy Palmer

While speaking to Variety earlier this year, Brian Dietzen opened up about writing an episode of NCIS. “Rocky Carroll directs a lot of episodes of our show,” Dietzen shared. “And he’s phenomenal – one of our best directors that we’ve ever had. But it’s not as though there’s a signup sheet where it’s like, ‘I’d like to do this.’”

Dietzen also spoke about showrunner Steve Binder giving him the go-ahead to write an episode. “The creative element of coming up with something and putting words in the mouth of these characters that I’ve known so intimately and so closely for so many years just seemed to make a lot of sense.”

However, Dietzen had some reservations when it came to writing. “Because we have one of the most talented and under-appreciated writing staffs on television, so I thought that might be seen as hubris and Id isn’t want to overstep, to be honest.”

Meanwhile, Dietzen spoke about the development of his NCIS character, Jimmy. “He lost his wife last year and he has said goodbye to multiple close friends on the show who’ve left or in certain cases have passed away. And so being someone who works with life and death so much, especially after Ducky moved on to become the NCIS historian, Jimmy really was faced with a lot more questions about mortality and that sort of thing.”

Dietzen also said that Jimmy became someone that people could come talk to about big life choices and questions. “And some of those big things like relationships and love of family is what I wanted to get into in my episode that I wrote alongside Scott, and so we get to kind of explore what Jimmy has been going through since the loss of his wife.”