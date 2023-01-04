‘NCIS’ Stars Promise ‘Big Stuff’ to Come in Massive Crossover Event

We’ve seen NCIS crossover events in the past, but none have been nearly this massive. Following the holidays, the cast of all three series, including NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i, are teaming up for what some stars have said was too big a story to fit into one show. Ahead of Monday night’s massive crossover event, one of our favorite stars, Special Agent G Callen actor Chris O’Donnell, promised there is “big stuff” to come.

Speaking with ET, O’Donnell explained that the brand new storyline was just “too big for one team” to cover it in its entirety. As such, writers recruited all three of the casts.

NCIS: Hawai’i star Vanessa Lachey added that it “takes three hours to tell this storyline.”

Previously, we’ve seen our Washington D.C.-based NCIS team pair up with NCIS: Los Angeles‘. More recently, they also paired up with NCIS: Hawai’i‘s agents. Now, this is the first time all three teams will come together to tell one massive, gripping, action-packed story.

NCIS‘s Wilmer Valderrama (Agent Nick Torres) claims the January 9th event is something fans have long been impatient for. He said, “To co-exist in the same world is something I feel like the fans have been waiting for for a while.”

Tune in Monday night when the three-way crossover event begins at 9 p.m. on CBS.

What to Expect From ‘NCIS’s Crossover Storyline

Getting to see our favorite NCIS teams together on the same screen is bound to be exciting. However, ET promises that the storyline at the heart of this three-hour event will be just as big.

Per the outlet, all three NCIS teams will become involved in a “very personal, high-stakes” case.

NCIS kicks off the night, as usual, with all three teams meeting in Washington D.C. The teams come together to celebrate a veteran FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Center) professor that taught multiple agents on each of the three teams prior to them becoming full-fledged federal agents.

However, things take a turn when, on the day prior to the celebration, NCIS finds the professor dead. Given their connection to the victim, all three NCIS teams begin to suspect murder. Soon enough, their suspicions are confirmed and the legion of agents come together to track down a mysterious hitman.

As if the plot weren’t gripping enough, things again throw fans for a loop when a handful of the NCIS agents are kidnapped.

All in all, Monday night’s crossover event promises to a full plot. That said, fans can still expect at least a little comic relief courtesy of a brief scene featuring LL Cool J (Sam Hanna) and Brian Dietzen (Jimmy Palmer).