‘NCIS’: This Gibbs Rule is Oddly Specific

Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) departed the “NCIS” team months ago. However, his long list of rules remains iconic both within the fictional headquarters and the franchise itself. Additionally, many of Gibbs’ rules make sense for our dynamic group of investigators. Two include Rule 9, which is “never go anywhere without a knife” and Rule 15, “always works as a team.” Among his long list of rules though, Gibbs has one that seems oddly specific, and that’s Rule 62.

The ‘NCIS’ Story Behind Gibbs’ Rule 62

As a longtime fan of “NCIS,” I don’t think Rule 62 makes as much of an appearance as some of Gibbs’ more iconic rules, like Rule 9 and Rule 22 (Never, ever bother Gibbs in interrogation). However, it’s still a pertinent member of the “NCIS” patriarch’s rules to live by. And it goes, “Always give people space when they get off an elevator.”

Across nearly 20 seasons of “NCIS,” fans have watched some of our favorite agents and their coworkers collide in passing at the elevator doors. Perhaps, after one too many times wearing his coffee, Gibbs established Rule 62.

Whatever the inspiration for Rule 62, Newsweek reports it made its first appearance all the way back in 2014.

The season 11 episode, “Double Back,” centers around Gibbs and the rest of the “NCIS” team as they work to uncover the location of the terrorist Benham Parsa following an attack on the Conrad Gala. The attack leaves Special Agent McGee’s then-girlfriend, now-wife Delilah paralyzed.

In a rush to report to Gibbs, Abby meets the “NCIS” agent at the elevator. She prefaces her findings with, “I know rule 62 is to always give people space when they get off the elevator but this is really important and I don’t want to waste any time.”

Rule 62 Makes an Appearance in ‘NCIS’ Season 19

Just because Gibbs isn’t leading the “NCIS” team anymore doesn’t mean the characters no longer follow his rules. In fact, even the team’s newest addition, Gary Cole’s Special Agent Alden Parker, has become a fan of some of the series’ patriarch’s rules.

The last new episode of “NCIS,” entitled “The Brat Pack” and throwing a spotlight on McGee, aired last Monday. Essentially, the team’s investigation leads them to a group of troublesome teens, where the senior field agent makes a connection with one of the teenagers who just happens to be played by his real-life daughter, Cay Ryan Murray.

There, we learn which Gibbs rule is Parker’s favorite: Rule 62.

“That Rule 62?” Parker says to Agent McGee. “That man (Gibbs) was ahead of his time.”

Despite that Parker might not compare to the longtime former special agent Gibbs, fans are loving seeing the cast reference their old boss and colleague, even if he’s not making physical appearances in the show.