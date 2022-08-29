NCIS: Tony DiNozzo’s Potential Return Has Longtime Fans In A Frenzy Online

Since Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo actor Michael Weatherly departed CBS’s beloved crime drama NCIS during its 13th season, fans have been dying for the character’s return. Sadly though, Weatherly hasn’t appeared in the series since abandoning his role. Nevertheless, he’s been known to tease DiNozzo’s potential return on social media with a multitude of throwback photos and videos from his time on NCIS. Now, ahead of the series’ milestone 20th season, we’re wondering, could Michael Weatherly actually come back this time?

Theories about Michael Weatherly’s season 20 return to NCIS have exploded online. Rumors ignited once again after the actor’s fellow star, Sean Murray, shared a photo of himself and Weatherly from the series’ early days. In his caption, Murray simply added the hashtags, “ncis” and “throwbackbtspic.” NCIS‘s official Instagram account responded, “love a good throwback!” See the actual post below.

Fans who’ve long waited for the beloved character’s return exploded in a frenzy in the comments section.

“Bring tony back,” one NCIS fan demanded. Another begged, “Please say this is a hint [DiNozzo’s] coming back. That would be amazing.”

Other fans, who joined the NCIS fanbase nearly two decades ago reflected on McGee and DiNozzo’s brotherly relationship. Many reminisced on all of the memorable scenes and episodes the two shared before Weatherly’s 2016 exit.

“I miss ya two together,” one NCIS fan commented. A fourth gushed, “So much love for the best Duo!!!”

Michael Weatherly’s Return to ‘NCIS’ Still Unconfirmed

Certainly, as ScreenRant reminds us, Sean Murray, known for his role as longtime Special Agent Timothy McGee, has not actually provided any concrete proof that his former costar could return. Nevertheless, in combination with several other factors, it does seem more likely than ever that Michael Weatherly could finally make his long-awaited return to NCIS.

As per the outlet, the main reason Michael Weatherly left was because he had the urge to try something new. As such, he went on to headline his own drama, Bull. Now though, after six successful seasons, Bull has concluded. That leaves Weatherly’s schedule wide open for a multitude of roles—old and new.

Should NCIS manage to actually bring Tony DiNozzo back this year, fans are sure to share further demands. And it wouldn’t be the first time. Alongside Michael Weatherly’s character, the returns of Cote De Pablo (Ziva David) and Mark Harmon (Leroy Jethro Gibbs) would certainly complete the reunion.

De Pablo played the highly skilled assassin-turned-NCIS agent Ziva David until her exit in season 11. Since then, she’s made a handful of appearances on the show though her solo return only strengthened fans’ demand that Tony DiNozzo returns too.

More than anything though, many NCIS fans are hoping that, by some miracle, longtime NCIS patriarch Mark Harmon will reprise his role as Gibbs at least once during the upcoming season.