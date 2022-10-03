‘NCIS’ Welcomes Back a Fan Favorite in Tonight’s New Episode

Welcome back, Dr. Maggie Confalone. The good therapist will be on tonight’s NCIS episode called ‘Unearth.’

And from the preview video NCIS dropped on Twitter, it doesn’t look like that the one-time therapist for Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is doing very many office visits. This doctor definitely is out (and in a cage).

First, let’s get the plot summary. From CBS: “When a dead body is found at an ancient burial site that is thought to be cursed, the team tries to determine the motive and the symbolism behind the crime. Also, as Torres continues therapy with Dr. Grace, he discovers that their lives are in danger.”

Yes, now that Gibbs no longer is the main character on NCIS, Dr. Grace (Laura San Giacomo) is helping Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). And Valderrama shared a preview of the episode on his social media accounts. It looks like Dr. Grace’s life is in danger. Torres doesn’t look safe, either. Have a look and we’ll discuss on the other side.

In This NCIS Episode, Torres Appears to Help Dr. Grace

As the NCIS preview opens, we see a dead body at a cemetery. (But it’s not in a casket, nor is it in a grave). Alden Parker (Gary Cole) declares that this is a crime scene.

“Groundskeeper said he woke up to find a dead body,” says McGee (Sean Murray). Then McGee, after sifting through records back at the office, discovers that the dead guy’s final phone call was to Dr. Grace.

“Why would the victim call our Dr. Grace?” McGee ponders. The video then cuts to a scene with Torres who opened Dr. Grace’s office door. He finds her on the floor, and as he checks for her pulse, we hear the cock of a gun.

“Has anyone heard from Torres?” asks a worried Jess (Katrina Law). Yes, Torres’ phone is turned off. That’s because Torres and Dr. Grace are kidnapping victims. They both appear to be in a cage.

“Where the hell are they? asks Parker? And as the video ends, Dr. Grace tells someone “you’ll get nothing out of me.”

Torres and Dr. Grace end up in a Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Bad Guy Is Former General Hospital Star

Billy Miller is the other main guest star for this episode. If you’re a soap opera fan, you probably recognize Miller. He portrayed Jason Morgan/Drew Cain for 592 episodes on General Hospital from 2014-19. On NCIS, he’s Ezra Moretti. And since he’s seen holding a gun pointed at Torres and Dr. Grace, he’s probably the bad guy on “Unearth.”

This is San Giacomo’s 12th NCIS episode portraying Dr. Grace Confalone. She originated the role in an episode called “Loose Cannons” in February, 2016. That’s when she first started trying to help Gibbs (Mark Harmon). But Torres also has used her as a therapist. Dr. Grace got him to talk about his abandonment issues with his father, even his relationship with Bishop.

But tonight, it appears that Torres and Dr. Grace will be working together to get away from Ezra Moretti. It also doesn’t appear that “Unearth” will be all drama. There are preview photos of the gang all toasting with champagne.