‘NCIS’: What’s Ahead for Torres in Season 20?

With the 20th season premiere of NCIS just weeks away, fans are now wondering what to expect for Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres this season.

While speaking to TV Insider, NCIS executive producer, Steven D. Binder stated Torres will be facing his demons. “I think we’ve seen [Torres] lock back up again and we’ve seen him struggle with drinking as a result of that. So it’s not that these things aren’t there, it’s that they’re really, really locked up tight, and at some point, it going to come out.”

The NCIS boss further explained that there was a hint of Torres’ demons earlier on. “We got a hint of that in the cage-fighting episode,” he said. “Where you just saw some of his internal demons come out. I think that’s really part one. This is a guy who’s under a tremendous amount of pressure. Now he’s a professional and he’s getting the job done, but he’s got these internal pressures building up inside him, and at some point, you pop, and I think that’s in his future.”

In regards to what “part two” of the NCIS character’s dark side will be like, Binder said there’s always a really fine line for the show. “If you take someone like Leroy Jethro Gibbs on paper, that guy’s as dark as it gets. He was in his basement drinking whiskey out of a nail-filled bottle. He arguably may have committed murder to protect Bishop couple seasons ago, and there’s certainly a case to be made for that.”

Binder added he believes NCIS is going to get pretty dark with Torrez. “But we try and do it in a way that doesn’t destroy what we love about the character, so always ink service to something greater. It’s not just pure darkness.”

‘NCIS’ Boss Discusses What’s Next For Diona Reasonover’s Kasie

Meanwhile, the NCIS executive producer shared thoughts about Diona Reasonover’s Katie possibility leaving but ended up staying with the criminal investigation team.

“I sure hope she stays,” Binder declared. “Because she’s fantastic. We’re dabbling potentially with her having a significant other. We’re gonna see where that goes. We used to do Abby-centric stories relatively frequently or at least with a rhythm. It’s been awhile since we’ve done a Kasie story.”

Binder teases that he and the NCIS crew have something “fun” for her coming up in the season. “[It] may involve her relationship. We’ll see where the story takes us or where that character takers us. But I think Season 20 is gonna be a season where everyone’s really gonna get a chance to shine, have their own episodes and have them be pretty powerful. And Kasie is certainly overdue, I can tell you that.”