‘NCIS’: Which Character Will Be an Ally for Torres in Season 20?

Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres sure could use a friend or ally right now in his life heading into Season 20 of NCIS. The character has gone through some things and appears to still be dealing with them. We know that Ellie Bishop, played by Emily Wickersham, is no longer around. She meant something to Nick. Also, he’s been dealing with seeing Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, exit from the team. Sometimes, a guy needs someone in his corner when the chips appear to be down.

Who in the NCIS universe could fill this role? Maybe that person is Dr. Grace Confalone, played by Laura San Giacomo. Yet there also needs to be someone who can show up on a regular basis. Sure, Dr. Grace could do that in some way. But Nick might need someone in his world who he could chat with in a one-on-one setting. It would serve him sell to have someone he could trust in, too, according to Matt & Jess.

Wilmer Valderrama’s Character on ‘NCIS’ Might Look To Jimmy, Parker For Help

Let’s toss another couple of people into this mix. Jimmy Palmer, played by Brian Dietzen, and Nick appear to be pretty cool together. What about him and the leader of the team Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole, getting a deeper connection? Imagine if Torres had both of these men that he could do a deep dive around his emotions and feelings on a regular basis. One thing that Nick does, like a lot of people, is get caught up in a lot of drama. Chaos ensues with a case and it becomes an all-consuming fire. Maybe he needs some peace of mind as well in his life.

Meanwhile, Valderrama is one busy dude. He has his NCIS duties to keep him busy, but longtime fans remember him from That ’70s Show as Fez. Well, that show is getting a spinoff and, yes, he will come back in that most beloved role. Valderrama recently shared a video with his followers to get them excited. But there’s more happening in Wilmer’s world. He is tackling the famed swashbuckling character Zorro for a new TV series.

He talked about this project when stopping by for a visit on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Growing up, Zorro was the one character that made me, as a Latino, feel like I could be a hero,” Valderrama said. “And it’ll be incredibly thoughtful with its origin story. And it’ll be grounded in authenticity.” The series will be available through Disney. It’s quite a connection with the company as Lost in Space star Guy Williams played Don Diego de la Vega in an earlier incarnation. That, too, was produced by Disney.