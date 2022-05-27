‘NCIS’: Who Is Roman Parker Actor Francis McCarthy?

On NCIS, the show’s recent episode featured actor Francis McCarthy playing Alden Parker’s father Roman Parker. His role is one that fans loved seeing on there but some might wonder about the actor. Based on his career, McCarthy has been quite busy with appearances in both movies and TV shows.

Last Monday night, McCarthy’s Roman made it clear that he was no fan of Alden’s divorce from Vivian. Well, there’s more to the actor indeed. Some of the actor’s best-known work comes from the Steve Martin film The Man with Two Brains, BASEketball, and Interstellar. Yet McCarthy even has some classic TV work to his name. He popped up in the 1980s on shows like St. Elsewhere, 21 Jump Street, Moonlighting, The A-Team, Stingray, and Dallas.

Actor Francis McCarthy Has Solid Resume’ Of Work Leading To ‘NCIS’

We move along to the 1990s as McCarthy plays Dr. Calvin Hobbs on Melrose Place. He also appears in The Practice, M.A.N.T.I.S, The Secret World of Alex Mack, Babylon 5, Boy Meets World, and Frasier. We get more from Express. What else has he done recently on TV? Oh, just showing up on Supernatural, Bates Motel, Motive, Second Chance, and Dear White People.

Will we see more of him on future NCIS episodes? It’s possible since Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole, isn’t going anywhere. He’s going to be busy keeping up with his team’s work. Still, it would be cool to have another piece of his personal life playing out. Speaking of Cole, he talks about what it takes to play Parker on the show.

“I take pride in making Parker sound like he knows what he’s talking about while also behaving, you know, normally,” Cole said in an interview. “It can be a challenge, especially when we’re in the squad room and there are four people hammering out complicated dialogue. But it works. There’s a reason the show’s been going for 19 years.”

Gary Cole Admits He’d Watch Show Before Joining Cast

This franchise is one of the most popular ones in TV history. NCIS has been on with new episodes or in reruns for years. There are some TVs you turn on and swear that the show is on every channel. So, was Cole a fan of the show before joining the cast? “NCIS is a pretty hard show to miss,” he said in another interview. “It’s always on somewhere. So I watched it whenever I caught it.”

Longtime fans might still want to see Mark Harmon come back as Gibbs again. Maybe they are tired of seeing Cole as Parker already. But NCIS knows how to keep its fans interested in the show. Parker worked to become part of the team this season.