‘NCIS’: Why Kasie Hines Actor Diona Reasonover Postponed Her Audition for the Show

Like many other actors, NCIS star Diona Reasonover, who plays Kasie Hines there, had to go through an audition for her role. Of course, making it to the audition on time is very important. What might happen if you don’t get there? You might not get the role. For Reasonover, though, the actress had a pretty good reason for postponing her audition. In fact, it would become something that even future cast members would help her out with during her recovery time.

In an interview with the New York Post, Reasonover said, when asked to audition for NCIS, she was dealing with a knee injury. “I had gotten an e-mail that I had an audition [but] I couldn’t go in because just two days before I had knee surgery,” she said. “I’m on painkillers and like [slurs voice] ‘I don’t think I can drive.’ I ended up going in later because the auditions were still happening. At that point, I’d been through physical therapy and was still on crutches, but I was moving a lot better.”

Diona Reasonover of ‘NCIS’ Was Still Recovering When Filming Began

She would end up getting the role of the forensic scientist on the show. Her addition has made the NCIS cast that much stronger as if it couldn’t get any better. But Reasonover, as the show started filming again, was still recovering. This was when the cast and show’s crew members showed up big-time for Reasonover. The actress talked about it with Los Angeles television station KTLA.

“Everyone was so kind and so generous when I walked on set,” she said. “I just had knee surgery so I was walking a little bit like a baby deer. And everybody was bringing me ice packs and greeting me, it was really nice.” By now, Reasonover is all healed up and is getting into scenes on NCIS as Kasie. What might the future hold for the character? We get a little insight from showrunner Steven Binder thanks to an interview he did with TVLine.

“We’re dabbling potentially with her having a significant other, we’re gonna see where that goes,” he said. “We used to do Abby-centric stories relatively frequently or at least with a rhythm. It’s been a while since we’ve done a Kasie story, I think we’re gonna have something fun for her coming up that may or may not involve her relationship.” That’ll be cool to see. Last season, Kasie was involved in a storyline with Jimmy Palmer, played by Brian Dietzen. But to have a sole episode where she’s in the focus of the entire cast would be cool. We all can be on the lookout for this but we’ll see Alden Parker, played by Gary Cole, still at the lead helm.