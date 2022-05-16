‘NCIS’: Why Was David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard Away From the Show?

“NCIS” has seen a lot of cast turnover between seasons 18 and 19. Although, no matter who departs the hit CBS show, it seems we can always depend on one series original cast member to make a return. At 88 years old, David McCallum holds a recurring role within the hit series. However, he retired as “NCIS” lead medical examiner Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard in season 15. Ducky then transitioned to the agency historian shortly after. Since then, McCallum has made infrequent appearances on “NCIS.” And now, with season 19 about to conclude, we’re wondering why he’s been away so long.

Well, before the 16th season of “NCIS” aired in 2019, Express reports McCallum took to Twitter with a photo of his cat. There, he wrote, “I am delighted to say that I have reached an agreement with CBS for Dr. Donald Mallard to stay with NCIS for Season 16.”

Within the narrative of the series, Dr. Mallard’s role as historian is much less taxing. Altogether, it frees up a lot of the character’s time and energy for things outside of crime-fighting. That said, the position still requires Ducky to utilize past cases to contribute to contemporary investigations.

Outside the show, however, his actor revealed, “That arrangement will allow me to spend time with Katherine, our children, six grandsons, and Nickie, pictured below!” referring to his cat.

Since then, David McCallum has come and gone from “NCIS.” So despite his infrequent appearances, Ducky is still very much a part of the makeup of “NCIS.” In fact, fans of the series can expect to see him in the current season’s penultimate episode which airs Monday night at 9 p.m.

‘NCIS’ Fans Hope for Another Fan-Favorite Character Return

David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard has the hearts of “NCIS” fans everywhere, and many are looking forward to his coming return. However, the cancelation of another CBS series has fans hoping for another fan-favorite “NCIS” character’s return.

Aside from David McCallum’s Ducky Mallard, Michael Weatherly also saw a lot of love during his time on “NCIS.” Starring as Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo, Weatherly made his “NCIS” debut when the pilot, “Yankee White” aired on CBS in 2003. Following the series premiere, Special Agent DiNozzo remained a crucial part of the team until his departure during the season 13 finale.

Since then, fans of the show have been begging for a DiNozzo return. And now, following the cancelation of his show “Bull,” plenty of fans are wondering if he’ll reprise his role.

In a recent Reddit thread, one fan wrote, “[I’m] sure someone’s said this. But do you think they’ll bring back Tony now that Bull is [canceled]?”

Another commented, “They’ve mentioned him. It’d be fun to see a video call with them.”