‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Calls the Show a ‘Magical Experience’ Ahead of Season 20

You don’t need to tell NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama about the importance of this coming season for the CBS show that turns 20. That’s right. The long-running drama enters Season 20 and Valderrama is part of it as Special Agent Nick Torres. What, though, does the actor think about being a part of this long-running franchise? He has some thoughts about it.

.@WValderrama confesses that being on @NCIS_CBS has been "quite a magical experience" ahead of the premiere of their milestone 20th season. 👏 pic.twitter.com/uhyhiUMYvF — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) August 18, 2022

“I think it’s been quite a magical experience,” Valderrama told Entertainment Tonight. “To be able to have the spinoffs with, you know, cast and actors who love the brand and we all can coexist. It makes it very special.” Torres did have a bit of a romance going on with Special Agent Eleanor Bishop, played by Emily Wickersham. But the actress left the show and we have not seen Nick have another romantic interlude.

Wilmer Valderrama of ‘NCIS’ Gets Ready For Crossover Event With Spinoff

Recently, though, Valderrama has been letting the proverbial cat out of the bag about something. What is it, you ask? Well, NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are going to be involved in a crossover event on September 19. That means you can catch the O.G. show at 9 p.m. Eastern, 8 p.m. Central, followed by the spinoff starring Vanessa Lachey.

But Valderrama recently shared some photos on Instagram. One of them has Lachey playing Jane Tennant in a scene with Valderrama’s Torres. In fact, Valderrama wrote as a caption for these photos, “Crossover premiere event anyone?” Those episodes will be titled A Family Matter on NCIS and Prisoner’s Dilemma on NCIS: Hawai’i. It will be fun to see how this crossover works out.

Actor Also Donates His Time In Support Of USO

Meanwhile, as you can tell, Valderrama does keep his fans updated on the show itself. When the show started filming for Season 20 back in July, the Nick Torres actor shared a first-day video. Taking a look at it, among the cast members in there appear to be Brian Dietzen, Katrina Law, Sean Murray, and Diona Reasonover. You can look for Law and Valderrama to show up on NCIS: Hawai’i during the crossover event.

While you see the actor stay busy with his show, one thing that Valderrama does is also donate time to the USO. He has been known to travel to other countries and visit soldiers who are in the line of duty. When it comes to that part of his life, he, too, will share glimpses of those trips with his fans. He’s a multi-talented actor and performer who loves what he does for a living. Of course, his longtime fans know him from playing Fez on the Fox sitcom That ’70s Show.