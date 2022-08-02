‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Calls Visiting With Armed Forces Members the ‘Adventure of a Lifetime’

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama posted to Instagram to reflect on his time visiting with US Armed Forces members on a USO tour.

“Visiting and entertaining our men and women of our Armed Forces around the world has been the adventure of a lifetime!” the actor wrote in the post’s caption. “Gonna post a few highlights from our #USO Tour of a few weeks ago!”

In the pictures, Valderrama stands on a stage in Munich, Germany, overlooking a crowd of armed forces members. In the last pic, he takes a selfie with the gathered troops, all wearing matching sunglasses.

“That’s awesome, man!!” one account wrote. Another account agreed, writing “Absolutely incredible!!”

Some members from the USO tour took to his comment section to express their gratitude.

“I’m the woman in the Mirabel dress from the USO,” one account wrote. “It was amazing meeting you all!” The star responded to the account with the blue heart emoji.

Another account wrote that the met the star during his trip, and thanked him as well. They wrote, “I’ve been your fan for sooo many years and meeting you here in Grafenwöhr will definitely be an experience that I will never forget.”

One fan thanked Valderrama for his time with the troops. “Fez, you are awesome! Thank you for what you do to our brothers & sisters in uniform!”

Wilmer Valderrama Stars in Upcoming ‘That ’90s Show’

Star of upcoming Netflix series That ’90s Show Wilmer Valderrama took to Instagram to tease the first script.

To whom it may concern…” the star who played “Fez” on That ’70s Show wrote in his caption. “Now if I could just remember the accent..”

Fans and other stars were quick to hop on Instagram to congratulate the actor.

Callie Haverda, who stars as Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti’s daughter Leia on the show, commented on the post. She cheekily wrote, “I guess we’ll have to see.”

“Whaaat Fezzzzz!!! This is so awesome!!” one fan commented on Wilmer Valderrama’s picture.

“Seriously! Yay my favorite show!” another fan said. Other users made sure to reference the quotable character of Fez.

“SO excited for this!!!!” one fan wrote. “Welcome back Fez, you sexy thing…don’t forget, it’s pronounced “A-MER-Di-CA”!!”

Another said, “Good day. I said good day!!!” in reference to one of his famous catchphrases from the show.

That ’90s Show has excited fans of its prequel show. Debra Jo Rupp reprises her role as Kitty Forman, along with Kurtwood Smith reprising his role as Red Forman. However, now, as opposed to parents, they star as grandparents. Callie Haverda plays protagonist Leia Forman. She is a snarky teenager and craves adventure. And of course, Wilmer Valderrama returns as the fan-favorite Fez.