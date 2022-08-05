‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama Gets Fans Pumped for Huge Crossover Premiere Event

We’re a little more than a month away from the long-awaited season premiere of NCIS‘s milestone 20th season. And while our favorite cast members, including Brian Dietzen and Diona Reasonover, have been sharing filming updates from behind the scenes with us, Special Agent Nick Torres actor Wilmer Valderrama has taken to Instagram to get us pumped about this year’s dynamite crossover event.

“Crossover premiere event anyone?” the NCIS star teased.

Recently, the CBS drama’s producers revealed that fans can expect an explosive season premiere for both NCIS and its newest spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i. After partaking in their first crossover event in the middle of last season, the cast of NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i are set to cross paths again.

While NCIS agents Nick Torres and Jessica Knight head to the Hawaiian islands as they work to uncover the identity of the Raven, NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Jane Tennant and Ernie Malik will come to Washington D.C. on a mission of their own.

Taking a look at Valderrama’s photos, from what appears to be the set of NCIS: Hawai’i, it seems his character and Agent Tennant will share some intense onscreen moments amid both of their investigations. Take a look at each show’s episode one synopsis below.

‘A Family Matter’

“Following the cliffhanger season 19 finale [of NCIS], with Special Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) still on the run with his ex-wife Vivian (Terri Polo), the team investigates who from his past might have a personal vendetta against him in hopes of clearing Parker’s name. Enlisting the help of NCIS: Hawai’i Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and computer specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon), who are in town meeting with Director Leon Vance (Rocky Carroll) in preparation for a global military exercise, the group tracks down their prime suspect, the Raven.”

Now let’s take a peek at what NCIS: Hawai’i has in store for us.

‘Prisoner’s Dilemma’

“Tennant’s team, along with NCIS agents Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), track the Raven’s whereabouts to the island of Oahu and learn about his plans to attack RIMPAC (The Rim of the Pacific Exercises), the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise, on the exciting conclusion to the special crossover event and the season two premiere.”

‘NCIS’ Reveals New Photos Ahead of Season Premiere Crossover Event

The next few weeks are going to feel extremely long now that we know the basic framework for NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i’s new season premieres. However, in addition to providing both series’ episode one synopses, we also have some new photos to take a look at thanks to CBS. Take a peek below.

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Photo: Robert Voets/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Be sure to tune into the NCIS and NCIS: Hawai’i season premieres on Monday, September 19th starting at 9 p.m. EST.