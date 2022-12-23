‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Repays His Best Friend of Two Decades With Lavish Home Makeover

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is taking time out to support and give back to his former security guard and best friend. In an upcoming episode of Celebrity IOU over on HGTV, Valderrama gets together with Property Brothers stars Drew and Jonathan Scott to surprise his longtime friend Tadao. Valderrama said that Tadao has been like an older brother and guardian angel through his career. He also helped him get through some tough times.

“I leaned on him a lot through the ups and downs in my career,” Valderrama said in the episode. It just so happens that over the past several years, Tadao has lost several loved ones due to illness. His home, though, is still a hub for his large Samoan family. In a turn of gratitude for his friend, Valderrama brought in the Scott brothers to help turn Tadao’s unfinished garage into a flex space for his family and guests to work, play, and stay.

Wilmer Valderrama of ‘NCIS’ Surprises His Good Friend With Renovation

Valderrama, who first gained prominence on That 70s Show, arranged to surprise Tadao with a stunning renovation. It features a kitchenette, two Murphy beds, a cozy living room space with a state-of-the-art TV lift, and a Polynesian-inspired bathroom with a teak vanity. “I got to say, when it comes to demo, there’s something very rewarding about just breaking s—,” Valderrama said to the cameras in a video clip. Valderrama is then shown using a crowbar and breaking down a wall, PEOPLE reports.

Everyone gets into the act by tearing down the ceiling and all the remaining walls. Also in a video clip for the show, Valderrama and the Scott brothers line up and break down the garage door. They punch and kick it in. “That’s a memory I’m going to carry forever,” Valderrama said.

Actor Set To Make Appearance On ‘That ’90s Show’ As Well

Meanwhile, Valderrama is going to be busy on his show. Coming up on January 9, there’s going to be a three-hour crossover event. It will involve NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, and NCIS: Los Angeles. All three shows will be focused on one singular case. It marks the first time that an NCIS crossover with all three shows takes place on a single night. Valderrama also will be busy with an appearance planned for That ’90s Show.

Back to NCIS for a minute. Valderrama called being on the show a “magical experience.” He made these comments ahead of Season 20 for the famed show. “I think it’s been quite a magical experience,” Valderrama said when talking with Entertainment Tonight. “To be able to have the spinoffs with, you know, cast and actors who love the brand and we all can coexist. It makes it very special.”