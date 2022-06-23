‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Reveals His Dad Suffered Heart Attack on Father’s Day

Earlier today, “NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama shared some troubling news about his father suffering a heart attack on Father’s Day.

The “NCIS” star posted a selfie with his smiling dad from the hospital bed earlier. Luckily, his dad survived the attack and appears to be on the mend. But Valderrama took the time to express how harrowing the experience was.

“Fathers Day, I will remember as the day where my papa and I got another go at it,” Valderrama began in his caption.

“Last Sunday, my dad suffered a major heart attack. While driving him to the ER, and keeping responsive and alert one thought came through my mind,” the “NCIS” star continued. “If this is our last day together… have I loved him hard enough? Have I hugged him and told him that he did it… that he gave his family everything? That I saw him sacrifice it all, JUST to give us the American Dream?”

Valderrama added, “You taught me to love people and never give up on them. To be of service, to give all of you knowing that sometimes it will leave you almost empty… then understanding that serendipitously made room for more blessings and light.. light that you share endlessly.”

The “NCIS” star took the time to thank some important people in his life.

“Thank you God for letting us all have him for one more run, and to the hospitals that saved him,” Valderrama wrote. “I am beyond grateful and in awe of your care and the miracles you help God deliver. Te amo Papi, and thank you for fighting to stay.”

Valderrama also included a note to his fans and followers. “To those of you who still have your fathers or father figures, let them know… don’t let them go without giving them the peace of knowing they will be in your heart forever,” he said. “And for you who now have them as your guardian Angel, don’t forget to speak to them… their voice will be with you for the rest of your days.”

‘NCIS’ Fans Send Their Love and Support to Wilmer Valderrama Following His Father’s Heart Attack

Soon after “NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama posted the update on his father, people flooded his comments with good wishes and supportive messages.

Several stars commented with heart or praying emojis. Eiza Gore said, “Love you both.”

And Laura Regan said, “Wilmer I’m so glad for you, this is beautiful.”

“Best wishes to you, your dad, and entire family,” one fan wrote.

“So glad he’s okay!” someone else said.

Stay tuned for more updates on “NCIS” star Wilmer Valderrama and his recovering father.