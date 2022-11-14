New ‘NCIS’ Episode Features General Hospital Star As Everybody’s Boss

If you happen to be a fan of both NCIS and General Hospital, then you’ll be pleased to know that on Monday night, your daytime and prime-time loves will merge.

It’s all because Carolyn Hennesy, who is the ace criminal lawyer in Port Charles, will guest star in Monday’s NCIS episode called “Love Lost.” And Hennesy receives quite the promotion. She portrays Tara Flynn, the Secretary of the Navy. Having Sec Nav on an NCIS episode isn’t that big of a deal. But there’s a twist. Madame Secretary’s husband thinks his wife is trying to kill him.

Here’s a preview of the episode, with Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), Jess (Katrina Law) and McGee (Sean Murray) discussing the implications of any of them interrogating the boss’ boss.

Hennesy Portrays Ultra Confident Lawyer on General Hospital

Hennesy portrays Diane Miller on General Hospital. Diane, with her dry sense of humor, welcomes the hard cases, the difficult to defend criminals like mob bosses. Hennesy joined GH in 2007. But she’s done prime-time dramas, playing recurring characters in True Blood and Revenge, while doing comedy in Cougar Town.

So what can she do on NCIS? For one, her job title could intimidate the likes of McGee, Torres and Jess, maybe even Vance (Rocky Carroll) and Parker (Gary Cole). Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy (Brian Dietzen) discover that someone did poison Felix, the Sec Nav’s husband. His drug screen showed a toxin originally developed by Russia. The U.S. military does have it for research purposes. But only 12 people have high enough intelligence clearance to access it.

It’s also the second time within the past month that an NCIS franchise featured a General Hospital star. Dominic Zamprogna, who portrays heart throb Dante Falcone on the soap opera, made a brief appearance on NCIS: Los Angeles, Oct. 16.

The NCIS agents encounter Secretary of Navy Tara Flynn in “Love Lost.” (Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022)

NCIS Returns After Two-Week Break

Meanwhile, NCIS hasn’t featured a new episode since “The Good Fighter,” which aired Oct. 24. The episode was Kasie-centric, with the forensic analyst going undercover to reveal a mole within the department. It pulled in nearly 7 million same-day viewers, it’s biggest audience for the 2022-23 season, so far.

NCIS also has a Thanksgiving themed-episode set for Nov. 21. It’s called “Turkey Trot.” And here’s the plot summary from CBS: “After an unknown shooter causes chaos at an annual Thanksgiving 5K, time is of the essence for the NCIS team to find the culprit. Also, Kasie joins Knight for Thanksgiving lunch at Knight’s sister’s house.” Coincidentally, Reasonover co-wrote this episode.

After Nov. 21, we know there’s one more new episode remaining on the fall schedule. But there are no other details available, including when it runs. However, CBS has released details about a special crossover set for Jan. 2. The casts for all the NCIS franchises, including Los Angeles and Hawai’i, will combine for this three-hour event.

The NCIS portion of the crossover is the first hour. It’s episode is “Too Many Cooks.” And here’s the summary: “NCIS agents from Washington, D.C., Los Angeles and Hawai’i, all in D.C. to attend the retirement party of a beloved Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (FLETC) professor, find themselves jointly investigating his shocking suicide.”

Chris O’Donnell (Callen) and LL Cool J (Sam) from the LA cast and Vanessa Lachey (Jane) and Noah Mills (Jessie) from Hawai’i will guest star in the first hour.