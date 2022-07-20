PHOTOS: See ‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama’s USO Tour in Germany

Wilmer Valderrama is back home and filming season 20 of NCIS. But earlier this month, Valderrama and two other TV stars did a swing through Germany as part of a USO Tour.

The NCIS star has served as a USO Global Ambassador for the past year. So did country music star Kellie Pickler. But Valderrama has been involved with the USO since at least 2007. That’s when he took his first international trip. And coincidentally, it also was in Germany. Coming into 2022, Valderrama had visited nine international locations as well as several around the United States.

Valderrama visited Germany from July 5-9. And he traveled with Jonathan Tucker (Debris) and Adam Demos (Sex/Life) along with celebrity chef Robert Irvine.

“Visiting service members who sacrifice so much on behalf of our country is always a privilege and a humbling reminder of the important work of our Armed Forces,” said the NCIS star. “These tours have always been a personal highlight for me. I’m so honored that I was able to join the team with my friends for one of the first overseas, in-person tours in over two years to express America’s gratitude for all our troops, their families, and their sacrifice.”

And the USO provided Outsider with some of the photos.

Wilmer Valderrama did a USO tour in early July, right before NCIS began production for season 20. (Photo courtesy of USO)

NCIS Star Visited Troops and Sat At Patton’s Desk

Valderrama and his fellow USO reps did daily meet-and-greets with service members. They also sat down and had lunch with them at USO Grafenwoehr, Germany. There also were demonstrations from the Cavalry Regiment at Camp Algier and the Opposing Forces Unit at Camp Albertshof. Plus, there were demos from the Field Artillery Regiment and Engineer Battalion at Camp Grafenwoehr.

The NCIS star did a tour of the non-commissioned officers academy and had lunch at Camp Normandy with the current NCO candidates. While at the academy, Valderrama sat behind the desk used by World War II hero, Gen. George Patton And, there was a BBQ prepared by Chef Irvine and volunteers.

Valderrama and company also participated in team-building games, including a hot-dog eating contest and an obstacle course. They also played other cool outdoor party games, including beach volleyball, horseshoes and corn hole. Valderrama also attended a reenlistment ceremony.

Valderrama poses with troops atop a tank. (photo courtesy of USO)

Once Valderrama returned from Germany, he almost immediately began hyping the 20th season of NCIS. He’s starting his sixth year portraying agent Nick Torres. Production started last week, with the season premiere set for Sept. 20.

“This season we’re happy to say that we’re doing things you’ve never seen from NCIS before, Valderrama said in a video he posted on Instagram. “We’re going to change things up and surprise you guys. Get ready.”