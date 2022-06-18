WATCH: Former ‘NCIS’ Star Michael Weatherly Plays Tears for Fears Classic on Piano

Don’t we all love it when NCIS alum Michael Weatherly shows off all his talent? He can do more than act. In fact, in an early Saturday tweet, he gave us mid-80s vibes while showing off music, his first love.

Weatherly left NCIS in 2016, but fans still love his character, Tony DiNozzo. In fact, they’re clamoring for him to return to the show now that Bull, his most recent series, finished its run. Weatherly likes to show off his musical skills to his fan base. And late Friday/early Saturday, he was up playing the piano, entertaining folks with “Everybody Wants to Rule the World.” That’s the Tears for Fears song that spent two weeks at No. 1 in the United States in 1985.

The former NCIS star introduced the video with the caption “late night noodling.” Give it a listen and keep reading. We’ll tell you more about how the guy who played DiNozzo used to sing in subway stations for some extra coin.

You can tell from the video that Weatherly knows his way around the keyboard.

Long before he became an OG member of the NCIS cast, Weatherly helped pay his rent and grocery bills by playing music in the subway station. He talked about his go-to song during a 2010 interview with Entertainment Weekly. And note, it’s not a Tears for Fears tune. He preferred Paul Simon.

“The best song you can sing in the subway — this is for future reference for anybody who wants to do it — is “Me & Julio Down By the Schoolyard,” Weatherly said. “In between trains, you just see everyone bobble-heading. And then it has the part (where Simon whistles). Any part of that song is great, but if you catch the audience on the platform at the right time, you’re gonna make about $30 in about 15 minutes.”

Weatherly left NCIS in 2016. Here’s he’s pictured with Mark Harmon (Gibbs) during a holiday-themed episode in 2011. (Sonja Flemming/CBS)

Weatherly, while he was in the midst of his NCIS tenure. suggested the show do a musical episode. Can you imagine Gibbs breaking into a happy tune? (We can’t either). CBS said no. But Weatherly still contributed a couple of songs to the NCIS soundtrack.

Weatherly went full-time acting in the early 1990s. He told the Pepsi Music Blog why he gave up being a professional musician (note, he also can play the guitar).

“I saw nothing ahead in the world of music for myself but deep pain,” Weatherly told the blog. But just because he no longer sings for money doesn’t mean he can’t take the stage for karaoke. He used to hit the singing bars with talk show host Ricki Lake. And, he also appeared in a karaoke music video for the song “Sukiyaki.” So if you’re ever in a karaoke bar in Asia, choose the song. You’ll see a younger version of Weatherly playing on the video screen.

Now, about that possible NCIS comeback. Fans would love it. Sean Murray (McGee) is the only full-time cast member still on the show from when NCIS premiered back in 2003. Weatherly’s last NCIS appearance was in the spring of 2016. CBS gave him his own show that fall. But the network canceled Bull, so the show ended last month.

Even with his music to keep him busy, sure Weatherly has enough time to pop on for an NCIS storyline.