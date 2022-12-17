WATCH: ‘NCIS’ Releases Extended Preview of Massive Crossover Event

Finally, we have more details about the gigantic NCIS crossover, featuring plots from the mother ship and its two spinoffs.

The preview is more than a minute long and it involves everyone. We get glimpses of Torres with Deeks. And it’s Deeks who offers this description of fellow NCIS: Los Angeles agent Sam Hanna. “He’s like a human hot pocket.”

There’s Sam working with NCIS: Hawai’i special agent in charge Jane Tennant. LL Cool J’s Sam tells Vanessa Lachey’s Jane “you’re a positive thinker, I respect that.”

Then Kasie (Diona Reasonover), the forensic analyst from NCIS, had this gem of an observation. “It’s like The Da Vinci Code, the cold trail he knew we’d follow in the event of his death.” Check out the promo, then read on for more delicious details.

CBS Seamlessly Meshes Plots for NCIS Crossover. Here’s How

So how does CBS merge storylines and bring together the entire casts of three shows? It’s simple, really. You create a character who is beloved by all the agents. In this case, it’s a FLETC professor who taught most of the agents back in the day. They all come together to honor their professor at a retirement party. But he’s found dead of a suspected suicide. Of course, none of the agents believe that the man they adored would take his own life.

Then NCIS takes a really byzantine turn as it also heads to Hawaii and Los Angeles. The agents start sifting through the professor’s past. That’s when they discover the name of a hitman. But as they dig up more details, the agents figure out their own lives are in danger. Several are kidnapped.

Hawai’i Showrunner Said It’ll All Involve ‘International Conspiracy’

Chris Silber is the showrunner for NCIS: Hawai’i. He’s also held similar roles on NCIS and NCIS: New Orleans. He dropped a few clues about the upcoming crossover during a recent interview with Deadline.

“For the first time in its 20-year history, the world’s most beloved CBS franchise will have a 3-way crossover event and we couldn’t be more excited to share it with the fans,” Silber said. “Our heroes will come together to say goodbye to a beloved mentor. But what starts simple, blossoms into a multilayered international conspiracy that spans three cities and requires every one of your favorite NCIS characters to solve.”

Lachey and Noah Mills (Jesse) guest star in the first NCIS hour, called “Too Many Cooks” along with Chris O’Donnell (Callen) and LL Cool J from the LA franchise. Then in the second hour, which is technically the Hawaii episode, Gary Cole (Alden Parker) and Brian Dietzen (Dr. Jimmy Palmer) will guest star, along with O’Donnell and LL Cool J.

The crossover ends in Los Angeles with “A Long Time Coming.” You’ll see the LA cast with Wilmer Valderrama (Torres), Sean Murray (McGee) and Cole, along with Hawaii’s Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami (Lucy) and Mills. By the final hour, agents are searching for Kilbride (Gerald McRaney) and Rountree (Caleb Castille). They all have a $200,000 bounty on their heads and all the bad guys want a crack at the money.

CBS pushed the crossover back a week. It’s now scheduled for Jan. 9. Stick with Outsider for more details.