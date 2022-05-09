WATCH: ‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Opens Up About Living With His Entire Family

In his 24 years in Hollywood, NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama has not only amassed an impressive catalog of movies and TV show credits but has made a fortune doing so. Over the years, Wilmer Valderrama has built a net worth of $20 million, and reportedly makes $100,000 per episode as Special Agent Nick Torres.

With that level of income, he could live anywhere in the world – he could even buy a private island like Tim McGraw, should he so choose. Instead, however, Wilmer Valderrama chooses to live with his entire family in Los Angeles.

In an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Valderrama explained why someone with infinite possibilities in terms of living arrangements would opt for such a “normal” life. “It’s complicated,” Valderrama began with a smile.

“So, I’m a Latino man. So…the end,” Valderrama continued, drawing a hearty laugh from Barrymore and applause from the audience. “It’s very simple, Drew. It’s very simple. We believe in family, you know, and when we came to the United States back in ’93, ’94, the sacrifice that my parents had to [make] to bring us to America, what they gave up, just for us to be here…”

Drew Barrymore’s eyes filled with emotion as Wilmer Valderrama described his family with unrestrained adoration. “I knew that I was going to have children because that’s what I wanted in my life,” Valderrama explained. “I wanted to be a father. And so I had an opportunity and I went for it.”

“I bought this couple of acres in L.A.,” Valderrama continued. “And as soon as I was finished with That 70s Show, I was like, ‘I don’t when I’m ever going to make this kind of money again! So I think I’m going to buy something that will last me forever.'”

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Calls Living With His Family ‘Incredible’

Wilmer Valderrama approached buying his L.A. home with no reservations whatsoever. He was still a single man with no children. However, he could see his future the moment he stepped foot on the property. “So I bought this property and I knew,” Valderrama said. “I saw my kids running around there, when I was 26.”

The NCIS star was so confident in his future, in fact, that when the opportunity to purchase the house next door presented itself, he didn’t hesitate. “And then, I had the opportunity to buy the neighbors’ house, that only has trees and bushes between mine and that house,” Valderrama recalled. “So when I bought that house, I gave it to my mom, you know?”

This declaration nearly brought Drew Barrymore to tears, but Wilmer Valderrama continued. “I subliminally knew that at some point when I had kids, I would have a built-in babysitter,” he said with a laugh. “And for sure, it became that.”

“My mom has shifts in the day, she walks through the little revolving door in between our properties, she picks up the baby at 10, she takes her to have breakfast and lunch with her, brings her back, and it’s pretty incredible to have that.”