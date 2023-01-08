WATCH: ‘NCIS’ Teases Epic Crossover Event With Hilarious Trailer

NCIS is getting ready to air its three-show crossover event on Monday night and we have a rather funny teaser. It features stars from NCIS: Hawai’i and NCIS in it. There’s some cute banter back and forth between Wilmer Valderrama and Vanessa Lachey. We think you will find it humorous, too. So let’s take a look at this teaser and get ready for the big crossover showcase coming to your TV set.

We’ve got company. #NCIS, #NCISHawaii, AND #NCISLA join forces for 3 historical hours during the #NCISCrossover Event. Can the teams work together for the sake of the case? Find out MONDAY at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/taf0opYxuj — NCIS: Hawai'i (@NCISHawaiiCBS) January 7, 2023

While NCIS: Los Angeles is not represented in this teaser, you better believe that the show will be part of everything. Recently, all three shows stars promised “big stuff” will be coming along in the crossover. Chris O’Donnell, who plays G Callen on NCIS: Los Angeles, told ET that the storyline was “too big for one team” to handle. Lachey adds that it “takes three hours to tell this storyline.”

Vanessa Lachey Has Some Thoughts About The Big ‘NCIS’ Crossover

So, Lachey had a little more to say about the big event in previewing it. “We were all truly there to mesh, to riff off of each other, and to have a good time,” Lachey said in an interview with TV Line. “It was one of those moments where I’m like, ‘Gosh, I get to do this for a living?’ And it was also a learning opportunity.”

Meanwhile, in other NCIS crossover news, fans of another popular TV show will be able to see this star on there. What if we told you that a Yellowstone star is going to pop up in the crossover? Well, it’s going to happen. Actress Dawn Olivieri will be on there. She plays Melina Devlin, who is a mysterious character. It will be the first time that the actress appears in the NCIS world.

Gary Cole Praises Person Behind The Filming Schedule

Gary Cole has some ideas about praising the person responsible for the filming schedule. It’s bound to be quite a lot to handle with three shows in the mix. But Cole said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Whoever figured out the shooting schedule, they need to get a big gold star.”

Back in December, even more details about the crossover were revealed in an extended preview. The gist of the plot falls along the direction of everyone’s beloved FLETC professor. All of the NCIS crew come together for honoring their old-school professor. It all goes down at a retirement party. Yet the good professor is found dead. Suicide? That’s a possibility. But the team members and agents don’t believe that is the case at all. They don’t think he would take his own life one bit.