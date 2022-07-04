Never-Before-Seen ‘The Office’ Clip Gives Glimpse Into Michael Scott’s Childhood

Since The Office aired its final episode in 2013, we’ve been left with a Michael Scott-shaped void in our lives. But Peacock just reminded us that we’ll soon get a whole season of never-before-seen clips of the Dunder Mifflin manager. And we have quite a bit to look forward to.

Ahead of the upcoming The Office: Superfan Episodes season 5 release, the NBC streamer has released a little teaser of what’s to come. And it is in the form of a scene TV deleted from the installment titled The Surplus.

In that particular story, the office learns that it has a use-it-or-lose-it budget surplus on its hands. And the employees quickly get into an argument about how to spend it. Half of them want to use the money to buy new chairs. And the other half hopes to get a functioning copy machine.

But Michael, of course, wants to give it to himself. So, he hatches a plan to convince his employees that they don’t need a copy machine or chairs. That way, he can underhandedly give it to himself as a bonus.

In a typical Michael Scott scheme, he tries to manipulate the team with sage wisdom. And as always, it doesn’t work.

Michael Scott Teaches ‘The Office’ a Valuable Lesson About Appreciation

In the clip, Michael emerges from his office to tell a story about a boy he once knew—named “Ichael-May Ott-Scay.” Little Ichael, you see, had a tough Christmas one year. “Like any other 12-year-old boy, he wanted a Pippi Longstocking doll” under his tree. That way, his tea parties would feel more complete. But “his evil stepfather Jeff said, ‘No, you may not have what you want. You must have a football.'”

To retaliate, the boy holds his breath, cries, and even refuses to eat dinner until evil Jeff agrees to hand over a Pippi Longstocking. But in the end, he loses the battle. And Michael learned a valuable lesson.

“You know something?” he says to his curious employees. “It turns out that Jeff was right because I already had a G.I. Joe and a Stretch Armstrong and a Malibu Barbie and a Major Matt Mason, which technically is enough for a tea party. So my point is this: I didn’t need what I thought I needed. What I needed was to learn how to appreciate what I had.”

From there, the video picks up where the original episode showed Oscar realizing Michael’s plan.

Michael starts explaining why the office doesn’t need to use the surplus on anything at all—because they should appreciate what they have.

Oscar, already secretly knows that Michael can technically give the money to himself as a bonus. And he effectively gets the scheming boss to admit that he was going to do that, which of course sends him running from the angry employees.

The Superfan episodes, which show the extended cuts of the original season 5 installments, drop this month.