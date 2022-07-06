New ‘Better Call Saul’ Teaser Reveals Key Role Was Recast Ahead of Final Episodes

The final episodes of AMC’s Better Call Saul are just days away from bowing to audiences. Fans are extremely eager to see the story finally reach its climax and they’re dissecting every piece of footage that releases to hype the final episodes.

AMC’s official Youtube page recently released a short clip over the Fourth of July weekend. We see the hair-raising cab ride from the flash-forward in which the driver recognizes the former lawyer.

The overeager cab driver named Jeff has made two other appearances earlier in the show. Both in the flash-forwards showing Jimmy’s life after the events of Breaking Bad. Don Harvey portrayed the character in both previous performances. However, for the show’s final episodes the role has been recast.

Harvey also recently appeared in the HBO drama We Own This City. Because of his contractual agreements to that show, he was unavailable to return to Better Call Saul.

Details behind the new episodes are closely guarded. As such, the new actor to portray Jeff is not confirmed. But fans don’t have to wait long as the first episode is scheduled to air on July 11 to kick off the final six episodes.

Surprises in Store for Better Call Saul

Fan excitement is reaching critical mass ahead of the big finale. Specific details may be hard to come by, but that hasn’t stopped fans from voicing their own theories about what will unfold.

One confirmed detail about the final episodes is the return of Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul as their Breaking Bad characters Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Better Call Saul showrunner and co-creator Peter Gould spoke with Entertainment Weekly ahead of the final season. He’s heard many of those theories, but he reassures excited viewers that anything he’s read hasn’t come close to what will take place in the epic finale.

“I’ve heard [fan] theories about what’s going to happen,” Gould said. “And I’m happy to report I haven’t heard a theory that comes quite close to the actual fact… I think the way you see them and when you see them won’t necessarily be what you’d expect.”

Faces New and Old

The Better Call Saul finale isn’t just full of familiar faces. It’s also found room to introduce new characters too. Legendary TV actress Carol Burnett is confirmed to take on a role in the final run of episodes.

According to a report from Variety, Burnett will appear as a guest star portraying a character named Marion. It’s still unknown just how Burnett as Marion will factor into the plot of the final season. Fan anticipation is close to a fever pitch as the show promises to complete the transformation of antihero Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, into Breaking Bad‘s most notorious criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman.