New ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Host Revealed

Dancing With the Stars has been a beloved American TV series for decades. Since premiering June 1, 2005, the show remains a staple of American TV, as it just aired its 30th season.

Recently, ABC announced it was moving DWTS off of ABC and onto Disney+. They made the move to accommodate Monday Night Football moving to the network. Since Season 29, model Tyra Banks has hosted the show. Until 2019, former America’s Funniest Home Videos host Tom Bergeron hosted the show.

During the show’s time, there have been several co-hosts, including Lisa Canning, Samantha Harris, Brooke Burke-Charvet and Erin Andrews. However, many people thought that main host Tyra Banks would depart with the shows’ move off ABC. However, that’s not the case. PEOPLE just confirmed that Banks would be returning for next season. Plus, she’ll have a fan-favorite new co-host.

The new co-host is a familiar entity for fans of television: Alfonso Ribeiro.

Ribeiro famously portrayed Carlton Banks on hit show Fresh Prince of Bel-Air (1990-1996). He also starred as Alfonso Spears on Silver Spoons (1982-1986).

However, nowadays, Ribeiro is widely known for his hosting abilities. Since 2015, he has hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos. He hosted other shows in his tenure, as well: GSN’s Catch 22, ABC’s Spell-Mageddon, and UPN’s Dance 360.

Additionally, Dancing With the Stars fans know Ribeiro. He won Season 19 of the show alongside professional Witney Carson back in 2014. In 2015, he hosted an episode in place of Tom Bergeron. He also appeared on the show as a trio partner in 2017.

‘Dancing With the Stars’ Has a ‘Fresh Prince’ Alum Co-Host

“I’m super excited,” Ribeiro said to PEOPLE. “For me to be asked now to co-host with Tyra, and be part of the great crew and dancers and friends … to be able to be on stage with them and to be part of that family again, is quite special for me. I mean, these dancers are friends of mine at this point now. We really do all hang out together, and talk outside of that show.

“My goal is to bring back a sense of the happy and the fun, and the family atmosphere, that this show has always felt like for me. I want to become friends with all of the contestants this year, and allow myself to kind of be able to really just sit and talk with them. And after their dance, I want to get honest, and true feelings from them and make people laugh and make people smile again. I feel like sometimes it gets a little serious and while it needs to be that also, it also needs to be light and fun and cheery.”