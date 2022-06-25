‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Judge Wendy Moniz Also Plays a John Dutton Love Interest on ‘Yellowstone’

Wendy Moniz is used to playing powerful women in TV roles. She’s now a judge and the new girlfriend for Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted. And she’s also the Montana governor on Yellowstone.

Plus, we also should add that Moniz’s Lynelle Perry on Yellowstone shares special chemistry with Kevin Costner’s John Dutton. How special? Sitting in the grass, drinking whiskey together special:

Wendy Moniz portrays the Montana Governor on Yellowstone. She also is a new judge and love interest of Dylan McDermott’s character on FBI: Most Wanted.

Although she’s terrific on Yellowstone, here’s hoping she stays on as a recurring character on FBI: Most Wanted. Moniz appeared in two episodes late in season three as the series transitioned from Julian McMahon as its star to Dylan McDermott. The first Moniz episode was “Greatest Hits.” That’s when Dylan McDermott’s Remy Scott encountered a female judge immune to his charms. Judge April Brooks wasn’t going to give in to Remy’s request for a weird search warrant to discover information on a hitman everyone believes is dead.

By the end of the episode, Remy was back to talk to the judge. That’s when he showed up on her doorstep for a second time. The first, he brought her some coffee. For the second visit, he stepped up his game and brought over an expensive bottle of whiskey.

When April answered the door, Remy told her: “I don’t do practical. I do impulsive because life is more fun that way.”

By the season three FBI: Most Wanted finale, April and Remy were in the beginnings of a passionate relationship. She had to fly to Canada for a law conference, leaving Remy alone. Then suddenly, a Russian oligarch started terrorizing New York and the families of some of the agents. Remy solves the case before April even knew it was an issue.

By the FBI: Most Wanted season three finale, Remy Scott and April Brooks were an item. ( Mark Schafer/CBS ©2022)

So here’s hoping Moniz sticks with FBI: Most Wanted into season four. McDermott said he loves their on-screen dynamic.

“I wanted to see some romance for him,” McDermott told Deadline. “I think that’s something people like to watch. Remy’s heart is still available and that’s what’s cool about it. He’s divorced and he’s been through it but there’s something about how he’s kept his innocence along the way. He’s still playful. I love that.”

He added: “I think he needs someone who is really smart and is going to put him in his place.”

Moniz didn’t have to go far for her role on FBI: Most Wanted. The show shoots next to the home studio of Law & Order: Organized Crime. She portrayed an assistant district attorney on that series for seven episodes, sprinkled through the last half of season one and the first story arc of season two. And yes, she crossed paths with McDermott, who co-starred on the show as criminal genius Richard Wheatley.

Earlier this month, Yellowstone promoted Moniz to full-time cast member. She’s appeared as the governor in 15 episodes. But now, she wants to run for U.S. Senate, with John Dutton vying for her old job. Obviously, Moniz definitely can hold her own against powerful characters. She’s currently filming with the rest of the Yellowstone cast for season five. The premiere is Nov. 13.

Here’s another coincidence with Yellowstone and FBI: Most Wanted. The love interest for Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon) was Sarah Allen, portrayed by Jen Landon. Yellowstone fans know her as Teeter.